Someone is passing fake fifties in the Whitsundays

POLICE have issued an alert to Whitsunday residents, asking them to be on the lookout for counterfeit bills.

Between 11am on November 15 and 12pm on November 16 an unknown customer has entered a grocery store on Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale and presented a $50 note to pay for goods.

Checks performed at a later time by staff have raised suspicions that the note may have been counterfeit, leading to the note being presented to Whitsunday Police on yesterday.

After an inspection by officers, the $50 note was seized and believed to be counterfeit currency.

Police said attributes of counterfeit bills include poor colouring and edging.

"However the easiest method of identifying it as suspected counterfeit currency was once again when the note was handled. Put simply - it just feels different," a Queensland Police statement read.

Police warned anyone who performs the role of cash handling as part of their employment to be careful when handling notes, especially $50 notes.

If you have any concerns about the authenticity of a note when presented contact your local police.

"It may be that the person who presented the note has no idea of its status so please ask them to remain until the arrival of police - their assistance may help us track the origins of the note."

Anyone with information linked to this matter is encouraged to contact the Whitsunday Police station on 4948 8888 or you can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.