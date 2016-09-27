Something for the kids

LOOKING for something to entertain the kids these school holidays?

Look no further because the Sensory Circus Tribe is coming to the Whitsundays and it promises to challenge kids and offer loads of fun.

Run in association with the Whitsunday Film Musical and Theatrical Society, the workshops offer lessons in trapeze, silk, acro balance, staff twirling, hula hooping, lyra, juggling and more.

WFMTS director Steve Wickett said it was a great opportunity for youths.

"It gives kids a chance to develop their motor skills and that's a key thing for kids these days,” he said.

The first Sensory Circus was run during the last school holidays and Mr Wickett said the response was "phenomenal”.

"There were some kids who were concerned about the silk, the trapeze and being high up in the air but most of them conquered that fear,” he said.

The workshops run from Wednesday to Thursday, September 28-29 with three sessions per day for kids aged 2-5, 6-8 and 9-17.

UP IN THE AIR

What: Sensory Circus

Where: Cannonvale State School hall

When: Wednesday, September 28 to Thursday, September 30

Cost: Ages 2-5 $65, ages 6-8 $90, ages 9-17 without fire $145, with fire $170

Bookings: www.wfmts.com.au