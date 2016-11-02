Something unique

IT WAS a "pat on the back” for Alita De Brincat when Whitsundays Escape was called to the stage to accept the award for Unique Accommodation on Saturday night.

"It was a fabulous night with a fabulous result for us,” Ms De Brincat said.

The reservations manager said it wasn't the first time Whitsundays Escape had won gold, taking out the same award in 2010.

Despite having taken to the stage before, Ms De Brincat said the feeling of winning never faded.

"No matter how many times you do it, you're still always so nervous because of all the competition and the great competition,” she said.

But what is it that makes the business so unique?

"It's all in one, in that you get your accommodation as well as tours all together in one fabulous holiday,” she said.

"Your accommodation is your tour out on the water with 360-degree views.”

Ms De Brincat thanked the dedicated team behind her without whom "none of it would be possible”.

"(Our team members) are the heart and soul of this business,” she said.

"Every customer interaction from the first phone call to final goodbye is exemplary and we wouldn't have won this award without our team.”