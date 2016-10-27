27°
Sorrento pair not going anywhere

Dane Lillingstone | 27th Oct 2016 6:00 PM
PICTURE PERFECT: Petrit and Julie Istogu on the deck at Sorrento Restaurant and Bar.
PICTURE PERFECT: Petrit and Julie Istogu on the deck at Sorrento Restaurant and Bar.

THEY moved here six years ago to open Sorrento Restaurant and Bar and this week they are celebrating their sixth birthday.

Whether you're a local with your sights on a delicious pizza or a visitor looking for the perfect spot to have a drink and watch the sunset, Sorrento has you covered.

Owners Julie and Petrit Istogu say the support they've received from the community only continues to grow.

"It only gets better every year,” Julie said.

"It's different clientele but we still have the regular locals.

"Everyone's helping us grow and we get great support from the community.”

Located at the north end of Abell Point Marina, locals have long called Sorrento one of the most picturesque restaurants in the Whitsundays.

"It is a good spot. We saw dolphins recently off the deck the other day,” Julie said.

After moving from Brisbane, Julie said they couldn't imagine being anywhere else.

"We came for the restaurant. Petrit moved a couple of months before I did and I came with the kids. I go back to Brisbane and I can't do it anymore; it's too busy,” she said.

"I think you always have to move away from Airlie to appreciate it more. It always feels like we're on holiday here. I just wait for the day to go home because it seems like a dream.”

While they admit it was a struggle in the beginning, the pair have continued to back themselves and now they're only continuing to grow.

"I think we're growing with the town,” Julie said.

"It's been a struggle and the first couple of years were hard but it gets easier with time. I think we're doing something right.

"It is a good town and everyone has grown as well. It's not just us.”

While they're in the process of passing a milestone, Julie already has her eyes set to the future.

"I want to be here forever,” she said.

"Our kids are in school and I'd love to wait for them to be in the kitchen. I'd love to have the restaurant when they are older.”

However, before it becomes a full-blown family business, Julie said there would be some new additions coming in the new year.

"In the new year there's going to be some good changes,” she said.

"Keep your eyes open.”

