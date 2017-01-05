Speed up for your NBN benefits

IT'S HERE: THE NBN is powering ahead more than six months after coming to Airlie Beach.

THE time has come for most Whitsunday residents and businesses to make the switch to the NBN.

Since going live in Airlie Beach in May last year, more Whitsunday premises than ever can now make the transition to quicker internet speeds.

More than 47,200 premises in the Mackay and Whitsunday Council areas are now able to order a service, with another 9900 under construction.

The number of premises ready for service across Queensland almost tripled over 12 months, with 740,513 ready to go.

State Corporate Affairs manager for Queensland Kylie Lindsay said it was important for eligible households and businesses to reap the benefits of the NBN as soon as possible.

"The NBN network will become critical for health, education, business development and the overall long-term, sustainable growth of the Whitsundays,” Ms Lindsay said.

"We encourage people not to wait, the sooner in the 18- month window that they connect to the NBN network, the sooner they get the benefits,” she said.

Residents are reminded the move to the NBN is not automatic and to make the change it is essential to contact a internet service provider or phone company, choose a suitable plan and order the service.

To track NBN progress in your area visit www.nbnco.com.au.