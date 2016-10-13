Spits and farts in a drunken tirade

A DRUNKEN, violent tirade after a night out in Airlie Beach that ended with a woman assaulting a police officer and blowing more than three times the legal alcohol limit has led to a $2500 fine.

Mia Louise Luciani, 29, fronted Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday facing charges of assault, obstructing police and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The court heard how on September 19, Luciani was pulled over on Shute Harbour Rd, Airlie Beach, around 3.26am after police noticed her vehicle swerving across lanes.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Manon Barwick said when police asked her to provide a breath sample she failed on two occasions.

Ms Barwick said Luciani was "argumentative and not compliant” and was taken to the Whitsunday Police Station.

It only got worse from there as officers at the station struggled to control Luciani. She told police she'd consumed about 10 schooners of beer that night at Boom Nightclub and had also taken some medication.

At 4.40am she provided a breath test that returned a reading of 0.166.

Ms Barwick said she also spat at the floor in the breath analysis room.

When she was asked to stand up, she continued to refuse and Ms Barwick said Lucini told police "you guys are f****** c****” and asked "what if I, like, smash your face in? What would you do then?”

Police then had to physically move Luciani to the watch-house.

Ms Barwick said when police tried to put her in the cell she "pushed off the cell, turned towards a female officer and pushed her and made her stumble backwards”.

Then, when police were conducting their search, she "intentionally pointed to her backside to the officer and passed gas in the direction of the officer,” she said.

Magistrate Simon Young was not impressed.

"I don't see any reason why a police officer should be subjected to this type of behaviour,” he said.

"To say your behaviour to police is appalling is an understatement.”

Luciani was disqualified from driving for 10 months and fined $2500.