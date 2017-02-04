Sports Expo kicks off with big crowds

HANDS UP: Kaitlyn Johnson, Patrick Foster, Trinity Youd, Ella Nolan, Cooper Monkman and Lily Foster at the Sports Expo at Whitsunday PCYC.

THE inaugural Airlie Beach and Proserpine Sports Expo has been hailed as a resounding success.

More than 350 people passed through the doors of the Whitsunday PCYC on Saturday morning as 28 sports and activities from Bowen to Proserpine and everywhere in between showed what they had to offer.

"The turnout was great, everyone was really positive and the sports thought it was a great thing,” Whitsunday Sportspark president and organiser, Justin Butler said.

"I think every second parent that came through went 'this is great, we needed it.'”

Butler said the expo was about giving parents and participants a clear idea of when sports start and finish and ensuring that no one missed out.

"A lot of people that came through (today) were new to town. Being in a town with a huge transient population, something like this was needed,” he said.

More to the point, Butler said it was about getting kids involved in getting active.

"That's what it's all about. That was the driver to start it off,” he said.

"It's making sure that every kid has that opportunity to get involved.”

Butler said he'd like to thank PCYC Whitsunday for hosting the event and said he wanted to see it "bigger and better” next year.

"Mackay are doing a similar thing next week. It's that big they're using the Mackay Entertainment Centre. We're not that big but what we're all about is making sure our region punches above its weight,” he said.

"The more organised the sports can be, the more kids participate, and the result is we see things like more representative players and we combat thigns like obesity and mental health.

"(It's) pretty good for the inaugural one and we'll build on it from there.”