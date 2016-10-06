Sportspark close to a reality

NEXT STEP: (back l-r) Cr Ron Petterson, Elizabeth Youd & Aquarius Smith from netball, Bernard Woods from touch, (middle l-r) Anthony Nobilia from soccer, Shane Bartlett from aussie rules, Cr Jan Clifford, Steve Tween from soccer, Madison French, with George Christensen and Justin Butler.

ALTHOUGH the Whitsunday Sportspark redevelopment is still months away from having a feasible building plan, the Sportspark committee has said it will look to hire local contractors and builders once it comes time to build.

Following commitments this year from the Federal Government ($1.9 million), State Government ($1.5 million) and Whitsunday Regional Council ($750,000), the upgrade is closer to reality than ever before.

Whitsunday Sportspark committee president Justin Butler said with design plans hopefully finalised by the end of the year, their attention would turn to finding the right people for the job.

"The general rule from the sportspark is that if there are qualified people locally who can do it, then we we want them to do it,” he said.

Mr Butler said they would base their hiring criteria on two factors - experience and expertise, and a competitive price.

"Obviously with the state and federal money there are pretty strict rules on transparency and ensuring the money is well spent,” he said.

"It needs to be completely open and accountable.

"If there's a local business that wants to support and develop sport in the area, they might want to tender a slightly reduced price for their work.

"It doesn't mean they'll win but they'll be able to throw their hat in the ring, if their price is good and project manger is suitable then the more local work the better.”

Mr Butler said they hoped a detailed design and costing would be known by December with the committee currently working on improving corporate governance of the park and ensuring they had representatives from all levels of government.

"Now the money is there, the conceptual designs need to be refined further,” he said.

"It's going to be designed and costed from specialists from Brisbane.”

While it is yet to be finalised, Mr Butler said they would definitely be re-aligning the current fields, improving irrigation and lighting, building better change rooms and facilities and improving the car parks and grandstands.

There will also be a numerous corporate opportunities with the sportspark.

"We'll be investigating the feasibility of doing some sort of joint venture with a club from Mackay, or even Brisbane,” Mr Butler said.

"We're very interested in any businesses that might be interested in getting involved and helping to take it from a signature project for the sporting community into a much more significant project for the whole community.”

Construction is expected to start in August or September next year after the winter sport season.