Sportspark master plan reveals a bright future

NEXT STAGE: The Whitsunday Sportspark draft master plan, including the stages it is set to be completed in.

AN OLYMPIC-sized indoor swimming pool, a two-level clubhouse with a bar, bistro and gaming, plus accommodation for children visiting for sports carnivals and clinics - these are all proposals under the new Whitsunday Sportspark master plan.

After gaining more than $4.1million in government funding in 2016, the future of Airlie Beach's premier sporting facility has been released.

Brisbane-based project management company Paynter Dixon has come on board to create a proposed site plan for the sportspark.

Whitsunday Sportspark president Justin Butler said they were now close to closing the committee as an incorporated entity and starting Whitsunday Sportspark Ltd.

"We needed to get serious about the planning. It's a really long-term vision,” MrButler said.

"Everything we've tried to do is as multi-use as possible.

"Twenty years ago when this was first built, lacrosse was the big game. They thought it would be one of the foundation sports - it's gone.

"You never know what's going to happen in the future.”

Included in the master plan are numerous facilities Airlie Beach does not currently have, including dormitory accommodation for children coming to the region for sports clinics and carnivals, 50m and 25m pools, and an outdoor sports area with a roof.

A two-level sports club with a bar, bistro and gaming will be the jewel in the crown of the Whitsunday Sportspark.

"We went through a number of different options for the clubhouse,” MrButler said.

"Their solution was a multi-level facility.”

He said the clubhouse could potentially be finished by Christmas 2018.

The new proposal would move the fire station to a different location and shift the Airlie Beach Bowls Club next to the new clubhouse.

"We'll look at the final report at the end of this month, then the board and committee will be looking at detailed costings in February,” Mr Butler said.

"The plan is to get straight into (construction) after this season finishes and have it ready for the winter sports season after that.”

The construction of stage one of the proposal will include rotating the current rectangular field at the park to allow for two rectangular fields and the completion of the bottom level of the new clubhouse.