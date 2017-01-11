Sportspark off limits until further notice

THE Whitsunday Sportspark grounds are expected to be closed to the public until February due to annual maintenance.

An announcement on their Facebook page stated: "Following the annual light topdressing and fertilising just before Christmas we advise that both the top oval and bottom field are currently closed. We expect them to be open again for pre-season training by February and probably earlier if the rain clears and we get some good sunshine.”

The works included 20mm of dune sand being applied across the entire bottom field and selectively to the hollows across the top oval with some low points receiving up to 50mm.

Whitsunday Sportspark president Justin Butler said it involved 20 truckloads of dune sand.

"Every year we give it a top dress to get it ready for the next season,” he said.

"Twenty trucks sounds like a lot but within a week you couldn't even tell, the grass had grown through it.”

The maintenance is for the long term health of the grass and the current closure is due to safety reasons until the grass roots knit the new sand and make the surface firm again.

Butler said he hoped the fields would be up and running again by the end of January with an update expected to be released soon.