Spurred on to help Tour de Cure mates

JOHN Mol and Annie Judd know first-hand what it's like to lose a loved one to cancer, having both recently lost their sisters.

That's why the pair, who own Charter Yachts Australia, decided to jump on board and support two of their friends taking part in Tour de Cure - a bike ride from Brisbane to Sydney to raise money for cancer research.

"(After our sisters passed away) we felt helpless so we thought it was something we could do that we knew would be possible,” Mr Mol said.

The pair donated $5000 to their long-time friends Janelle Eastwood, of Whitsunday Ocean Services, and Shona Russell, of Reward Distribution, to assist with their fundraising efforts.

Ms Eastwood said she and Ms Russell were part of the signature team that participated in Tour de Cure from Brisbane to Sydney.

"Part of the signature team involves raising $12,000 each competitior to be a part of the team,” she said. "We had a couple of major fundraisers but we were fortunate enough for one of our friends and local businesses to sponsor us a community sponsorship of $5000.”

To thank Ms Judd and Mr Mol for their sponsorship, Ms Eastwood and Ms Russell presented the generous pair with a framed Tour de Cure jersey on Sunday.

Ms Eastwood said the money was used to sponsor the supply of packs which were presented to children at schools as part of the Be Fit, Be Happy, Be Healthy program.

"One in three cancers are preventable with lifestyle choice and that's the message we take to thousands of schools,” she said.

Ms Eastwood and Ms Russell will take part in Tour de Cure again this year.

Visit www.tourdecure.com.au