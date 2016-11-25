Standing united to stop violence

ENOUGH is enough.

This is the message Whitsunday Zonta Club members will send at the Lions Markets this Saturday to highlight their commitment to 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence, beginning from November 25.

The Zonta ladies' club will display 23 pairs of orange shoes in a gesture of solidarity for the 23Queensland women who die as a result of domestic violence each year.

"Often numbers don't mean much to people, but if people see something visual I think it sends a strong message,” said Zonta club member Cath Fernbach.

Ms Fernbach stressed the importance of the entire community in driving meaningful cultural change.

"Quite a few local businesspeople supporting this issue are not the people you would expect - big blokey sorts of fellows. That in itself might be a message to thinking about domestic violence,” she said.

"It's not just a women's thing, it's not women standing up for women, it's a whole community standing up and saying we have to do something about it.”

Zonta Whitsunday advocacy director Pam Harrison said it was important to build on the progress of the past few decades.

"It was only 35 years ago that we were all either in domestic violence situations or knew people who were,” she said.

"It's only been the last few years people have realised how bad it is and changed their ideas.”

Whitsunday councillors passed a motion yesterday to become a White Ribbon- accredited workplace ahead of White Ribbon Day this Friday, November 25.

Accreditation recognises companies and groups that take active steps to stop violence against women.

Ms Harrison, who lobbied for the council to take this step, praised the move.

The Zonta orange market stall, running this Saturday from early morning until 1pm, will raffle tickets for orange rugs and 2017 calendars to raise money for women refugees on national and international levels.