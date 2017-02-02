30°
Stay stinger smart in the water

Jacob Wilson | 2nd Feb 2017 6:00 AM
STINGER SEASON: Club captain Calum Docherty warns people to be safe from jellyfish.
STINGER SEASON: Club captain Calum Docherty warns people to be safe from jellyfish. Kathryn Cygan

WARNINGS have been issued after jellyfish have have been spotted around Airlie Beach.

Royal Life Saving spokesperson Callum Docherty said no jellyfish were detected last weekend during routine netting procedures. However, reports had been received of jellyfish sightings in the marina and Airlie Beach foreshore.

Mr Docherty warned swimmers not to be complacent when they headed out to the water.

"We didn't find anything over the weekend; however, a lot of people have said they have been seeing them around,” he said.

"The safest option is to swim in the Airlie Beach lagoon; other than that just stay inside the nets and keep at least five metres away from the sides.”

Mr Docherty said Cannonvale Beach returned water samples that indicated irukandji were present in the area.

"We found stuff that floats with irukandji, including things they eat when they are around,” he said.

The high-risk period for jellyfish in the area extends from October to May.

Jellyfish stings are commonly associated with burning, prickling, stinging pain, red, brown or purplish tracks on the skin, itching, swelling, tingling and numbness.

Severe symptoms include nausea, headache, muscle and joint problems, weakness, fever, loss of consciousness, breathing difficulty and heart problems.

Those looking to swim in the region are also encouraged to visit Cedar Creek falls.

Precautions to take before swimming on the beach include wearing a full-body swimsuit, swimming in life guard protected areas during designated hours and ensuring vinegar is available in the event of a stinger incident. If stung, be sure to seek urgent medical attention and call 000.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  boathaven beach box jellyfish cannonvale beach irukandji jellyfish royal life saving

