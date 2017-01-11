Steven Chengody's 'crazy dancing' one of many things that will be missed

LOCAL SKIPPER: Steven Michael Chengody left his mark on the Whitsunday community.

AS FAR as Steven Chengody was concerned: "A ship in its harbour is safe but that's not what ships were built for.”

This sums up the Whitsunday skipper's philosophy on life who was as "deep as his beloved ocean”.

Mr Chengody was a hard-working and adventurous family man who travelled the world and stole the heart of everyone who met him.

Mr Chengody skippered many local charter boats, including his own Island Cat from Long Island.

He drove water taxis for the America's Cup in Perth and Auckland, captained luxury cruising yachts in the Mediterranean and Caribbean, and was a diving instructor.

Known as an avid hang-glider, he practised his passion everywhere and co-ordinated events from Eungella.

Sister Lia remembered him as someone who offered a helping hand.

"He always had time for people regardless of social status and was touchingly sympathetic to society's underdogs,” she said.

"At his core he was just a giant teddy bear.”

The relationship Steve shared with his partner Sue was palpable, they were two peas in a pod and loved each other deeply.

He was outlived by his mother Judy, who was his favourite person in the world, and whose shared sense of humour and compassion lives on.

Brother Chris described Mr Chengody as someone who always lit up a room.

"He loved to socialise and was the life of the party with his crazy dancing,” he said.

"His strong beliefs and intelligence made him a perfectionist, spiritual, earthly guy, family senator and mentor.”

Family and friends thanked everyone who celebrated Mr Chengody's life at Whitsunday Sailing Club on Monday.

Mr Chengody died after falling from a ladder at a family property.

Brother Peter thanked ambulance staff and those who helped at the scene.