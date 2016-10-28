Still plenty of spots to catch a beauty

CATCH OF THE DAY: Lucy's tea leaf trevally, which have been prolific the last week.

REEF

Reports from the reef have been mixed, with most people reporting good numbers of nannygai and a few red emperor off the deeper shoals. Mackerel and giant trevally have been in fair numbers for the surface fisherman.

Red throat and coral trout have been very slow fishing deeper. Try stick baits and shallow divers over the top of the reef for your trout.

ROCK WALLS

The rock walls have been very slow because of the dirty water in close.

This will improve as the water clears and the bait schools come back in. For those land based, try Cannonvale Beach for flathead and whiting on the rising tide.

The sailing club rock wall was fishing well and as that water clears, try for some finger mark and mangrove jack using half pilchards and a small sinker for best results.

ISLANDS

Plenty of tuna, both long tail and mack, are about.

Grimson Point has some nice mackeral about, both spanish and spotty, taking floated pilchards and hard body lures. Coral trout and grassy sweetlip have been fishing okay around the fringing reefs.

Red emperor and nannygai have been the pick, with some good fishing being caught off Pinnacle Point, Leaper Shoal and Edwards Island.

Some excellent reports of billfish have been coming in from Dolphin Point, Ratray and the oval which all look good for the up and coming Whitsunday Light Tackle Game Fish Tournament this weekend.

Bob Spees, Whitsunday Fishing World

DAM

The barramundi in the dam seems to be very scattered at the moment, with some large schools of fish stacking up in the main basin.

There's been a lot of fish still being caught up in the shallow weed beds in the early mornings and late evenings.

Try targeting these fish using surface lures and soft plastics. In the heat of the day it will be worth a troll in the main basin using deep diving lures.

RIVER

There's been reports of good numbers of grunter being caught in mussel beds up from river ramp. Try targeting these fish using squid or live prawns. Also a few good threadfin salmon being caught where Kelseys River meets Proserpine River breakthrough.

Target these fish around the low tides where the tidal water is flat using deep lures or live bait.

Reports of a few good crabs on the turn so it might be worth taking a crab pot.

Dayne from Barra World