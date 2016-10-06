Still time to book for Whitsunday Tourism Awards

Aaliyah Warren pictured with coaches Joel and Benji Madden and host Sonia Kruger after her elimination from The Voice live semi-final. Supplied by Channel 9

YOU wont want to miss the premium entertainment on offer at the 2016 Whitsunday Tourism Awards night held at Cape Gloucester.

The award ceremony is a unique opportunity to see Voice star Aaliyah Warren and local band Sun Salute perform.

Aaliyah will play solo acoustic guitar session during the pre-awards welcome drinks and canapes program.

Reflecting the beauty of the Whitsundays, the night will feature a beach theme.

Last week's edition incorrectly reported tickets to the night were $22.

General admission is $199, with Tourism Whitsunday members getting a discounted rate of $150.

Complimentary champagne, all-inclusive beverages, canapes and bus transfers to and from Cape Gloucester are included in the ticket.

The Tourism Award Night will commence 29 October 6pm.

Tickets can be booked at www.whitsundaytickets .com.au.

For further information contact Tourism Whitsundays on 49585900.