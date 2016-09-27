Storks delivers more than bouncing babies

TOO CUTE: A scene from the movie Storks, which is showing at Bowen Summergarden Cinema this week.

VISITORS to the Bowen Summergarden cinema this week are in for a cute-as fun-filled ride.

From the makers of Happy Feet, Storks is guaranteed to entertain the adults as much as the kids.

For centuries, Storks have delivered babies to humans.

However, 18 years ago, that all came to an end when Jasper, a stork, wanted to keep one of the babies.

In a tussle, the baby's beacon broke and they never found her home.

Today, the baby, known as Orphan Tulip, lives among the storks; and storks deliver packages for CornerStore.com instead of babies.

Junior, a stork, has just delivered his 1,000,000th package and his boss, Hunter, has great news for him.

Storks is as heartfelt as it is funny. Also, the Wolf Pack are as hilarious as The Hangover's Wolf Pack and shape shift more than The Twilight's Wolf Pack. They steal the show.

Storks is fun because it makes fun of itself for being outrageous and sometimes silly.

This film is for both children and adults and will have you laughing the entire time.

Info in this review was sourced from the imdb.com.