Strap in for The Living End

BIG GUNS: The Living End will hit Magnums Hotel in March with a massive show.

ONE of the premier punk rock bands in Australian history will hit Airlie Beach in March.

The Living End will be bringing their energetic live shows to Magnums Hotel in one of the must see gigs of 2017.

After a massive breakthrough in 1997 with their single Prisoner of Society, the Melbourne boys have carved themselves out as one of the hardest working rock bands in the country.

Since then they've released six albums, with two reaching number one on the ARIA charts, and have been nominated for a staggering 27 ARIA awards and five wins.

Having released their ARIA number five album Shift in May, levelling their sold-out major city national Shift tour, performing at the 2016 AFL Grand Final, headlining festivals around the country and scoring nominations for Best Rock Album and Best Australian Live Act at this year's ARIA Awards - 2016 was a year in which the kings of Australian rock reclaimed their throne after a five-year hiatus.

There is no rest in sight. The band are set to roll on into 2017 hitting regional areas of Australia for their Staring Down The Highway Tour, starting in March.

These shows will involve the band playing shows that will give fans the chance to see them in some of their most intimate performances in years.

They will be supported by Australia's premier psychedelic reggae ska doom metal punk rock band From Hell and triple j favourites The Bennies.

Having previously supported punk heavyweights, they're no strangers to playing with punk rock royalty, and they'll be at again when they hit it out with The Living End in March.

To coincide with the tour announcement, the band have also released the new video for their latest single Staring Down The Barrel.

This will be one show you don't want to miss at Magnums.

DON'T MISS IT

What: The Living End

Where: Magnums Hotel

When: Saturday, March 25, 8pm

Tickets: moshtix.com.au

Cost: $49