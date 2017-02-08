Strategy just a start

TIPPING POINT: Ben Adriaans, Dave Freeman and TJ Bendeich want to see a tip shop at Cannonvale Transfer Station.

WHITSUNDAY resident TJ Bendeich is calling for "strong decision making” after council approved its Waste Management Strategy 2017-21.

Whitsunday Regional Council said the strategy was a positive step towards the introduction of kerbside recycling.

Ms Bendeich welcomed the strategy and called on council to now support kerbside recycling.

"Our residents will respect strong decisions so I encourage them to make a strong decision representing this position,” she said.

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox spoke at the council meeting on Wednesday to discuss the way forward.

"There is going to be some options to incorporate kerbside recycling and we will cost it out before implementing it,” he said.

"One size doesn't fit all, there's some hamlets that don't have a bin service so there might be a different way of dealing with waste.”

Mayor Willcox said he was open to tip shops being set up in a number of locations.

Whitsunday residents Dave Freeman, Ben Adriaans and TJ Bendeich flagged the idea last week of a tip shop at the Cannonvale Transfer Station on Carlo Drive.

Mr Freeman said if his proposal for a tip shop went ahead, proceeds could go towards supporting the Whitsunday Community Gardens and rainforest rejuvenation.

Under council's current recycling strategy, the amount of waste diverted from landfill is 20%.

Mayor Willcox said this percentage needed to increase.

"The rapid increase in waste arising due to our region's population growth, improved data capture and improved sewage treatment plant means that this diversion rate needs to increase significantly,” he said.

"This strategy therefore focuses on kerbside recycling collections and diverting more organic waste from landfill.”

The council identified six priorities for their new waste management strategy including addressing rural waste infrastructure services, simplifying waste management rates, providing kerbside recycling, reducing organic material in landfill, developing engineered landfill cells to safely contain waste and improving data management.