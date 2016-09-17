Strut your stuff with book week

BOOK WEEK: Students at Cannonvale State School got dressed up to celebrate book week last Friday.

BOOK characters came to life at Cannonvale State School last week as students dressed up to celebrate book week.

Harry Potter, Where's Wally, Wonder Woman and Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz were just some of the characters present at the parade.

Students strutted down the middle of the crowd singing, dancing and showing off their outfits while high-fiving their peers as they made their way through.

Book week organiser Toni Gillen said she was incredibly impressed with the turn out.

"There were some really creative outfits and a lot of effort went into it,” she said.

"The parents did such a great job with the kid's outfits.”

Ms Gillen said the school held lead up activities to the parade including competitions and a book fair.

"It's taken a while to organise but hundreds of kids got into it and they were excited to finally showcase their outfits.”