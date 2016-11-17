Students celebrate end of year

IT WAS an evening filled with musical performances, speeches, awards, proud friends and families and of course, proud students.
Last night, Whitsunday Christian College held its annual awards night for secondary students with each student recognised for their achievements throughout the year.
Kicking off the evening were a number of musical performances delivered by talented students of outstanding talent.
With awards presented by Division 3 Councillor, John Collins and Whitsunday MP, Jason Costigan, the smiles on the faces of award recipients could simply not be wiped away.
Acting principal, Melissa Hanrahan said she was "just so proud of all of them".
"We're proud of the ones who won academic awards, character awards, diligence awards and all the special ones because they're fantastic students," she said.
"The ones who didn't (win), they're fantastic too. They are all each individuals and they all bring something unique and special to our college."
Videos shared on the evening brought a nostalgic touch to the night as many of the highlights from the year resurfaced.
When looking back on all the events and achievements throughout the year, Ms Hanrahan said it had been an "amazing journey".
"Watching the kids grow and having those opportunities to connect with the kids like through spirit week and the athletics carnival - they're all things that help grow those bonds and bring the community together," she said.
Year 12 students will attend the Coral Sea Resort for their graduation ceremony this evening.
Secondary school award recipients
Year 7
- Arts Award- Ebony Yeomans
- Diligence Award- Madison Braddock
- Character Award- Lily Keam
- Sportsman Award- Marlin Boileau
- Sportswoman Award- Jada Harrison
- Academic Award- Ebony Yeomans
Year 8
- Arts Award- Emma Carr
- Diligence Award- Isabel Davis
- Character Award- Haley Dibbin
- Sportsman Award- Lochlann Albergo
- Sportswoman Award- Isabel Davis
- Academic Award- Isabel Davis
Year 9
- Arts Award- Kristen Vaughan
- Diligence Award- Aochi Dibbin
- Character Award- Jomai Yeomans
- Sportsman Award- Shakane Costello
- Sportswoman Award- Aochi Dibbin
- Academic Award- Jomai Yeomans
- Year 9 Boyd Grace Encouragement Award
- Eve Sandelin-McCann
Year 10
- Arts Award- Danika Kunz
- Diligence Award- Maika McDonald
- Character Award- Zachary Foote
- Sportsman Award- Zachary Foote
- Sportswoman Award- Eve Booker
- Academic Award- Zachary Foote
Year 11
- Arts Award- Isabella Burnup
- Diligence Award- Madeleine Wilson
- Character Award- Crispian Yeomans
- Sportsman Award- Jason Prince
- Sportswoman Award- Brooke Evans
- Academic Award- Crispian Yeomans
Year 12
- Arts Award- Teggun Orth
- Diligence Award- Samantha Rogerson
- Australian Spirit Award- Rhiannon Newberry
- Mathematics and Science- Samantha Rogerson
- English and Humanities- Noah Hanrahan
- Character Award- Michael Maltby
- Vocational Education Achievement Award- Jacob Shortland
- Sportsman of the Year- Micharl Maltby
- Sportswoman of the Year- Grace Booker
- Dawson Medal- Kathryn Harris
- ADF Long Tan Leadership and Teamwork Award- Grace Booker
- The Caltex Best All-rounder Award- Noah Hanrahan
- Dux Award- Kathryn Harris
- Extraordinary Award from Hamilton Island- Shelly Askew
