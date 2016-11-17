Students celebrate end of year

SPEECH: Acting principal, Melissa Hanrahan delivering a speech to the crowd at the Whitsunday Christian College last night.

IT WAS an evening filled with musical performances, speeches, awards, proud friends and families and of course, proud students.

Last night, Whitsunday Christian College held its annual awards night for secondary students with each student recognised for their achievements throughout the year.

Kicking off the evening were a number of musical performances delivered by talented students of outstanding talent.

With awards presented by Division 3 Councillor, John Collins and Whitsunday MP, Jason Costigan, the smiles on the faces of award recipients could simply not be wiped away.

Acting principal, Melissa Hanrahan said she was "just so proud of all of them".

"We're proud of the ones who won academic awards, character awards, diligence awards and all the special ones because they're fantastic students," she said.

"The ones who didn't (win), they're fantastic too. They are all each individuals and they all bring something unique and special to our college."

Videos shared on the evening brought a nostalgic touch to the night as many of the highlights from the year resurfaced.

When looking back on all the events and achievements throughout the year, Ms Hanrahan said it had been an "amazing journey".

"Watching the kids grow and having those opportunities to connect with the kids like through spirit week and the athletics carnival - they're all things that help grow those bonds and bring the community together," she said.

Year 12 students will attend the Coral Sea Resort for their graduation ceremony this evening.

Secondary school award recipients

Year 7

Arts Award- Ebony Yeomans

Diligence Award- Madison Braddock

Character Award- Lily Keam

Sportsman Award- Marlin Boileau

Sportswoman Award- Jada Harrison

Academic Award- Ebony Yeomans

Year 8

Arts Award- Emma Carr

Diligence Award- Isabel Davis

Character Award- Haley Dibbin

Sportsman Award- Lochlann Albergo

Sportswoman Award- Isabel Davis

Academic Award- Isabel Davis

Year 9

Arts Award- Kristen Vaughan

Diligence Award- Aochi Dibbin

Character Award- Jomai Yeomans

Sportsman Award- Shakane Costello

Sportswoman Award- Aochi Dibbin

Academic Award- Jomai Yeomans

Year 9 Boyd Grace Encouragement Award

Eve Sandelin-McCann

Year 10

Arts Award- Danika Kunz

Diligence Award- Maika McDonald

Character Award- Zachary Foote

Sportsman Award- Zachary Foote

Sportswoman Award- Eve Booker

Academic Award- Zachary Foote

Year 11

Arts Award- Isabella Burnup

Diligence Award- Madeleine Wilson

Character Award- Crispian Yeomans

Sportsman Award- Jason Prince

Sportswoman Award- Brooke Evans

Academic Award- Crispian Yeomans

Year 12