30°
News

Study aims to protect our scenic value

10th Nov 2016 4:14 PM
THEIR SAY: Locals took part in the Scenic Amenities Study at the Whitsunday PCYC yesterday afternoon.
THEIR SAY: Locals took part in the Scenic Amenities Study at the Whitsunday PCYC yesterday afternoon. Inge Hansen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Whitsunday region is known for its stunning scenery and it's an asset the local community wishes to protect - something a Scenic Amenities Study may just do.

Undertaken by Cardno, and commissioned by Whitsunday Regional Council, the study will be an input to the new Planning Scheme.

Last night, a small number of Airlie Beach locals came together at the Whitsunday PCYC for a consultation and to complete a survey hosted by Cardno's senior consultant Alan Chenoweth.

"The first step is to identify what's valuable to this community and present it in a way that can go to a planning scheme," Mr Chenoweth explained.

"That means we have to map it in a way that if council chooses to then take it as an overlay into the scheme, they have something to focus on."

Strategic town planner, Jonathan Cutting opened the consultation stating "tourism is the major driver here and the product we sell is our natural environment and great landscaped areas".

"(So) we want to try and identify where they are and then work out ways we can develop around that so we don't impact these selling points," he said.

DIFFERENT VIEWS: Survey participants were asked to rate 24 images of the Whitsundays on a scale of 1-10 in terms of preference.
DIFFERENT VIEWS: Survey participants were asked to rate 24 images of the Whitsundays on a scale of 1-10 in terms of preference. contributed

Participants were given 24 individual photos of different areas in the region, each representing seven specific landscape character types - forested, mountains, cane lands, watercourses, urban, coast, rocky hills and rural.

After careful analysis, participants were instructed to rate each picture on a scale of one to 10 based on their own personal preference - scenery liked the least and scenery liked the most.

Following the assessment sessions, being held around the Whitsundays, the photographs and their average 'scores' will be analysed and incorporated, together with visual exposure modelling, into a combined map of scenic amenity.

"Quite simply, you'll have a map and maybe a code that goes with it that says if you're developing in an area that's mapped as high landscape value in the overlay, then you have to do a visual impact assessment," Mr Cutting said.

"Are you removing trees from the skyline? Are you protecting views and lookouts along scenic routes that are mapped?

"It could also be a trigger for information or to up the level of control saying no one is allowed to construct a building more than two storeys high in a designated corridor."

Whitsunday local Jonathan Peter said he was curious as to how council would approach the idea of scenic amenity but acknowledged he had "learned quite a bit".

However, he said he held some concerns.

"It avoids the built environment that we're imposing upon our scenic views," he said.

"Everywhere you look, it's a very nice area but we're ignoring the demand that's coming."

Mr Peter said council needed to pay a lot more attention to how they maintained the built up areas as scenic areas rather than ignoring this.

"For instance, in Noosa, they put a restriction on their population and the height of their buildings so maybe that's something we need to do," he said.

"They've also eliminated traffic lights in order to keep their area unique."

SCENIC: One set of images presented to particpants of the survey on varying Whitsunday scenery.
SCENIC: One set of images presented to particpants of the survey on varying Whitsunday scenery. contributed

Participants were also asked to generate a list of views and scenic routes they found the most appealing in the region.

One spot which proved to be of interest was the Airlie Beach main street but Andrew Marshall said although the street was a tourist attraction, he didn't agree it was a scenic asset to the town.

"I don't think it's an iconic scenic route, because I feel there's too much traffic and the strong smell of exhaust fumes make it less attractive," he said. 　

The group visited Proserpine yesterday morning and took to Bowen and Collinsville today.

For those still wishing to complete a survey, head to http://yoursay.whitsundayrc.qld.gov.au/ until Monday, November 21.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  cardno scenic amenities study whitsunday regional council

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
2016 Music Festival hailed the best one yet

2016 Music Festival hailed the best one yet

Tiki Taane and Potbelleez proved to be the favourites as this year's Airlie Beach Festival of Music

Driver: 'Every day I think I could have killed someone.'

The Proserpine Court House Photo Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times

Driver convicted, fine and suspended for 12 months.

Aussie pollie says Trump win down to political apathy

Dawson MP says people have put the personality of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to the side and voted on the issues.

And he is fed up with it too

Mega raffles in aid of amputee

HIGH SPIRITS: Nick Marsionis lost his hands and feet after contracting meningococcal septicemia in September.

The Whitsundays gets behind a local in need.

Local Partners

Mega raffles in aid of amputee

The severity of the condition meant the Whitsunday local had his hands and feet amputated, leading to the future need of prosthetics.

Sun sets on new food at Sorrento restaurant

PICTURESQUE: Sorrentobar supervisor Valon Istogu showcases the new lamb backstrap dish.

Sorrento's latest inventions win customer approval.

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Songwriter wins the 'best gig' of career

SUCCESS: Andrew Cousins won the Airlie Beach Festival of Music Song Writing Competition with his tune Islands of Love.

Airlie Beach Festival of Music kicks off this weekend

Food lovers heaven at Lure

Food lovers heaven at Lure

Celebrity chefs will hit Lure for a special event this month that will put food lovers in paradise.

"Now we have a true unique identity that belongs to us.”

Once Human's new album will be released in January 2017. Photo Contributed

Once Human's new album is set to turn heads across the world

No sign of Aqua Park

NO SPLASH: Zara Braun, Jasper Braun, Kobe Ford, Peta Braun and owner Jason Braun.

Jason Ford will open another aqua park in NSW

Mick Jagger jokes to sing at Donald Trump's inauguration

Celebrity

Follows the on-going legal battle between Rolling Stones and Trump

Ruby Rose flew Jess Origliasso's sick mother first class

Ruby Rose flew girlfriend's sick mother first class

Trump 2016: Celebrities weep as Hillary defeated

Politics

THEY are among the most beloved, and dramatic, people in the world.

Michael Buble's son, 3, has liver cancer

Michael Buble's son is reportedly suffering from liver cancer

Panoramic Views on 1,329sqm - Seller Will Meet The Market

35 Cinnamon Drive, Glenella 4740

House 4 3 2 $510,000 neg

On a large 1329 sq. m block near great Schools, shopping and only 7 minutes from Mackay's CBD, this contemporary residence boasts plenty of space for living and...

Luxury Living by the Beach

14 Reef Parade, East Mackay 4740

House 4 3 4 $880,000

Outstanding design and construction bring to life a stylish and private family home, located only footsteps from Illawong Beach and 5 minutes from Mackay's...

Your New Home Awaits

36 McCormack Avenue, Rural View 4740

House 4 2 4 $490,000

Treat the family to a relaxed lifestyle with this spacious 4 bedroom home located in the ever popular suburb of Rural View. Walking distance to Eimeo and Northern...

Stylish Home - Good Address!!

12 Bankswood Street, Beaconsfield 4740

House 4 2 3 $487,000

Located in a popular street of Beaconsfield this lowset Brick Veneer Residence has all the bases covered for the comforts of the modern family. Situated on a...

Price Reduced- All Offers Considered

6/11 Bridge Road, East Mackay 4740

Apartment 2 1 1 $230,000 neg

If beachside living appeals to you then look no further than this first floor apartment situated in the exclusive and private Osprey complex. This apartment is...

Large Family Home - Great Location

28 Meyer Street, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 4 2 2 Reduced...

This low set concrete block home has four built-in bedrooms and features a large sunken lounge room and an open plan kitchen/dining/living area. The main bathroom...

4.35 acres approx. of peace and quiet adjoining Duff Creek

99 Johnsons Road, Koumala 4738

House 3 1 2 $325,000

Located north of Koumala and 20km south of Sarina this property is 1km west of the highway and has bitumen road access. The property comprises fairly level...

Your Lifestyle Destination

42 Coral Drive, Blacks Beach 4740

House 5 2 2 Contact Agent

Defined by a relaxing sense of space this classic family haven is positioned perfectly to enjoy beachside living at it's best. This home delivers on space and...

Suburban Oasis for the Family

12 Alison Street, Slade Point 4740

House 4 2 2 $419,000

If you enjoy privacy, convenience and space come and see this 4 bedroom home at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with a leafy outlook over parkland behind.

Prime Beachfront Redevelopment Site

11 Eimeo Esplanade, Eimeo 4740

House 2 1 3 $765,000

Arguably the best beachfront address in the Mackay District, Eimeo Esplanade is separated from Eimeo Beach by parkland and palms. Walk on the sandy beach, picnic...

Hotel search is sorted

NUMBER ONE: Bill Kellaris was stoked to have Waterview Airlie Beach as the highest-rated accommodation in the Whitsundays in Trivago awards 2017.

Well done to Waterview apartments in Airlie Beach

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!