Study aims to protect our scenic value

THEIR SAY: Locals took part in the Scenic Amenities Study at the Whitsunday PCYC yesterday afternoon.

THE Whitsunday region is known for its stunning scenery and it's an asset the local community wishes to protect - something a Scenic Amenities Study may just do.

Undertaken by Cardno, and commissioned by Whitsunday Regional Council, the study will be an input to the new Planning Scheme.

Last night, a small number of Airlie Beach locals came together at the Whitsunday PCYC for a consultation and to complete a survey hosted by Cardno's senior consultant Alan Chenoweth.

"The first step is to identify what's valuable to this community and present it in a way that can go to a planning scheme," Mr Chenoweth explained.

"That means we have to map it in a way that if council chooses to then take it as an overlay into the scheme, they have something to focus on."

Strategic town planner, Jonathan Cutting opened the consultation stating "tourism is the major driver here and the product we sell is our natural environment and great landscaped areas".

"(So) we want to try and identify where they are and then work out ways we can develop around that so we don't impact these selling points," he said.

DIFFERENT VIEWS: Survey participants were asked to rate 24 images of the Whitsundays on a scale of 1-10 in terms of preference. contributed

Participants were given 24 individual photos of different areas in the region, each representing seven specific landscape character types - forested, mountains, cane lands, watercourses, urban, coast, rocky hills and rural.

After careful analysis, participants were instructed to rate each picture on a scale of one to 10 based on their own personal preference - scenery liked the least and scenery liked the most.

Following the assessment sessions, being held around the Whitsundays, the photographs and their average 'scores' will be analysed and incorporated, together with visual exposure modelling, into a combined map of scenic amenity.

"Quite simply, you'll have a map and maybe a code that goes with it that says if you're developing in an area that's mapped as high landscape value in the overlay, then you have to do a visual impact assessment," Mr Cutting said.

"Are you removing trees from the skyline? Are you protecting views and lookouts along scenic routes that are mapped?

"It could also be a trigger for information or to up the level of control saying no one is allowed to construct a building more than two storeys high in a designated corridor."

Whitsunday local Jonathan Peter said he was curious as to how council would approach the idea of scenic amenity but acknowledged he had "learned quite a bit".

However, he said he held some concerns.

"It avoids the built environment that we're imposing upon our scenic views," he said.

"Everywhere you look, it's a very nice area but we're ignoring the demand that's coming."

Mr Peter said council needed to pay a lot more attention to how they maintained the built up areas as scenic areas rather than ignoring this.

"For instance, in Noosa, they put a restriction on their population and the height of their buildings so maybe that's something we need to do," he said.

"They've also eliminated traffic lights in order to keep their area unique."

SCENIC: One set of images presented to particpants of the survey on varying Whitsunday scenery. contributed

Participants were also asked to generate a list of views and scenic routes they found the most appealing in the region.

One spot which proved to be of interest was the Airlie Beach main street but Andrew Marshall said although the street was a tourist attraction, he didn't agree it was a scenic asset to the town.

"I don't think it's an iconic scenic route, because I feel there's too much traffic and the strong smell of exhaust fumes make it less attractive," he said.

The group visited Proserpine yesterday morning and took to Bowen and Collinsville today.

For those still wishing to complete a survey, head to http://yoursay.whitsundayrc.qld.gov.au/ until Monday, November 21.