Sun sets on new food at Sorrento restaurant

A FRESH array of dishes has won the hearts of loyal Sorrento customers.

Owners Julie and Petrit Istogu launched their revamped menu last Wednesday, after consultation with their masterful chefs.

"We worked together with the chefs because we want to create a menu which will go somewhere,” Julie said.

All new dishes are put through a rigorous taste-testing process, with only the very best ideas put forward for the Sorrento menu.

The restaurant is proud to unveil new main dishes, including sous vide pork cutlets, beef cheeks, lamb backstraps and reef and beef.

The seafood platter served with natural oysters, fresh prawns, seared scallops, chilli muscles, calamari, bug and petite salad is the dish of choice for Petrit.

Petrit said all guests lucky enough to have the first taste of the new food on offer were not disappointed.

"We had good feedback with our first new dinner and lunch menu,” he said.

"Everyone said we had very good and tasty food.”

The couple pride themselves on offering spectacular sunset views of the marina with fresh, high-quality food and irresistible cocktails.

"We work really hard, we try to provide good food and good customer service - we think we have the best spot in town,” Petrit said.

Sorrento recently celebrated six years of providing excellent service.

Overcoming early challenges, the restaurant has hit its stride becoming the go-to place for Sunday sessions and a relaxing day with a superb view.