Sun shines on country sisters

Jacob Wilson | 16th Oct 2016 12:00 PM
SHINING DUO: The Sunny Cowgirls are coming to the PEC.
SHINING DUO: The Sunny Cowgirls are coming to the PEC. Contributed

FOR Sunny Cowgirls Sophie and Celeste Clabburn, quirkiness and a love for country Australia is what unites them.

Now they are coming to Proserpine to share their country style success, and they know exactly how to fire up their fans with an experience which won't be forgotten.

Raised from humble beginnings, the two sisters began their career travelling through the Nullarbor in their ute working as farm hands as they embarked on their journey.

This personal experience laid the foundation for their debut single Rousy's Life in 2005.

Later that year, the Sunny Cowgirls caught the attention of Adam Brand who invited them on the road for the kickstart of their career.

Relying on what they knew best, they have performed for a range of country audiences and now perform at sold out tours across Australia.

It is this background which gives them the natural ability to know how to get country crowds excited.

Following 10 years in the live music industry, seven studio albums, one live album and two DVDs, the Sunny Cowgirls have risen to the status of being one of the most respected acts in the Australian country music scene.

The Sunny Cowgirls have performed at the biggest country music events in Australia including the Deniliquin Ute Muster, Gympie Music Muster and the renowned Tamworth Country Music Festival.

Their latest album Here We Go was released on September 30 at the Deni Ute Muster on Sophie's birthday.

The preceding album dedicated to Celeste and Sophie's father, My Old Man, gathered a strong level of public interest.

The album consists of a collection of 12 classic songs including One of These Nights written by Don Henley and Glenn Frey as well as Rain Drops Keep Falling on My Head written by Hal David and Burt Bacharach.

Performed with their own individual styles and voice, the Sunny Cowgirls offer these classic songs a fresh perspective.

Now is the time to book your tickets at the Proserpine Entertainment Centre to watch the passionate duo at their very best.

The Sunny Cowgirls performance follows their Hinchinbrook act on October 16.

The event will be held on October 19 at 7pm. Entry is $32 for adults and $16 for kids under 16.

