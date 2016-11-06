'Surprise' act rocks punters at festival during day two

TIKI Taane performing on the main stage at the fourth Airlie Beach Festival of Music yesterday has emerged with the Potbeeleez as festival favourites on day two of the festival.

Former Salmonella Dub star Tiki worked the adoring crowd and had punters calling for more after finishing his set with a wicked rendition of the Sublime classic 'What I got'.

Corrine Frazer said she couldn't decide who she was into more, Tiki Taane or the Potbelleez.

Airlie Beach Festival of Music: Day 2

"Tiki Taane was good for that time of the day (around 4pm), I loved them both. I am so glad we came today," she said.

Corrine said the Potbelleez were a "suprize" act and in the lead up to the festival, promoter Gavin 'Butto' Bultin said he included them on the bill so there was something for the younger audience.

"I thought this festival was for old people and we were going 'ohh'."

Corrine's festival buddy Cathryn Fraser said "we saw them (the Potblleez) and we thought 'this is going off', it was awesome," she said.

Tiki Tanne on the main stage. Peter Carruthers

First time festival goer Time Oberg was impressed at how "easy" the festival was.

"The highlight is how easy it is. We just rode our bikes in. As a local to have something like this that is so convenient and stress-free. It's a good set up the sound has been good and the music has been great," he said.

Toby Vergens came from the Gold Coast to work on the audio set up and bought his girlfriend Ty-Leigh with him to mix a bit of pleasure in with his work. They both said they had a great time at the festival so far.

The Potbelleez on the main stage. Peter Carruthers

Stuart Harrison from Conway Beach bought the missus up for the festival and is staying in a hotel for three days to avoid the commute back to Conway.

He and his mates Heath Bentley and Drew Walter were having a ball on Saturday night.

Legendary former member of Split Enz and Crowed House Tim Finn closed the second day of the Airlie Beach Music Festival with a Crowed House classic and had the crowd calling for more.

Today on the main stage you can catch country legend Chad Morgan from 12pm, the Hillbilly Goats at 12.45, 8 Ball Aitken at 1.30, Rav Thomas at 2.15, Sandi Thom, at 3, Troy Cassar-Daley at 4.15, and Daryl Braithwaite will close the festival at 5.30pm.