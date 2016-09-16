Syringe found by three-year-old in Cannonvale park

A THREE-YEAR-OLD boy playing in Cannonvale park has found a syringe in a garden this morning.

Whitsunday resident Renee Clayworth said she had met up with other families in the park, adjacent Cannonvale State School, when a friend's son made the discovery.

"We were just sitting there chatting," she said.

"And then the next minute one of the kids comes up to my friend, his mum, and said 'Mummy, look what I've just found' and it was a used syringe."

Ms Clayworth, who posted a photo of the syringe on Facebook page Whitsundays Chat to warn others, said it was scary such a young child could find the potential hazard just lying around.

"We just freaked out," she said.

"It's like 'quick kids, get out of the garden, get away from the park'.

"Then we just couldn't let them go near that area.

"We were grossed out by it really."

The group have now had to explain to their children what happened, and what they should do if it happens again.

"We then had to try to explain to the three-year-old that if you see that again you don't touch it, you've just got to leave it and come get us because they just grabbed it automatically," she said.

"Hopefully we don't have to be in that situation again."

Ms Clayworth said she hadn't heard of a similar incident until she told her husband what happened.

"I hadn't, but then my husband has just told me that the guy he travels to work with has found one on one of our beaches here as well," she said.

A comment on Ms Clayworth's Facebook post by Jessica Malachi Anderson said she had found one "in the playground behind Big W" in Cannonvale previously.

Ms Clayworth contacted police about the incident.

Whitsunday Police have been contacted for comment.