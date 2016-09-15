Taekwondo students hit targets

TAEKWONDO: A total of 66 students from both the Proserpine and Cannonvale Clubs were assessed on Saturday for their next belt level at the Whitsunday Taekwondo Oh Do Kwan Grading.

There were 25 Tigers (students aged 4-7), 31 Juniors (7-12) and 10 Seniors (13+) and all of them successfully passed and advanced to their next level or Gup.

The grading was conducted by master instructor and examiner Vicky Gillam - 5th Dan Black Belt and assisted by Jim Hodges - 2nd Dan.

All the students have worked extremely hard to get to this stage in their training and there were some notable achievements.

From the Tigers there was direct promotion to Juniors for Macy Werner, Jake Werner, Sarah Black, Chloe Good, Alex Marks and Jonah Rose. Double Promotions were awarded to Alistaire Hoffman, Wendy Howard, David Black, Bill McDonald and Scott Lynch who graded to 8th Gup - Yellow 2.

The Best Grading Trophies were awarded to Alex Marks, Jonah Rose, Alistaire Hoffman, Très Stevenson and Grace Staton.

Whitsunday Taekwondo Oh Do Kwan has training sessions on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Proserpine High School and at the Cannonvale State School on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For more about training or taekwondo, contact 0416350439 or 0406540719 or info@whitsundaytkd.com.au