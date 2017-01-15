31°
News

TAFE option offers alternate uni path

15th Jan 2017 10:39 AM
RIGHT PATH: TAFE Queensland North Whitsundays student Tanika Nightingale will soon graduate.
RIGHT PATH: TAFE Queensland North Whitsundays student Tanika Nightingale will soon graduate.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WITH students recently receiving their OP scores, TAFE Queensland is reminding those planning future study that there are other avenues to university.

TAFE Queensland North Whitsundays student Tanika Nightingale is keen to take her career to the next level when she graduates with a Diploma of Early Childhood Education and Care.

TAFE Queensland North general manager Joann Pyne said Ms Nightingale and other eligible students would be able to use the qualification as a stepping stone to James Cook University's Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood Education).

"Eligible students will not only receive direct entry into the course at JCU, but they will also be credited for what they've already learned,” Ms Pyne said.

"That means they will graduate from the Bachelor degree in three years or less instead of the usual four.”

Ms Nightingale said it was an exciting option.

"I've spent the past year working in childcare. I'm currently an assistant at the Cannovale Kidz Early Learning Centre and I love it,” she said.

"I really like how the Diploma of Early Childhood Education and Care is laid out and all online; it's flexible and my TAFE teacher is great.

"I enrolled in this course because I can use it as a pathway to a Bachelor degree at university and also because I have always loved the idea of working with kids.”

Ms Pyne said the higher education pathway option was also a great opportunity for anyone considering a career change or even high school leavers who did not get into university.

A diploma course can get students direct university entry.

TAFE Queensland North is holding an Early Childhood Education and Care information session at the Whitsundays Campus at 1pm on January 19. To attend the session call 1300656959.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  tafe tafe queensland north whitsundays whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
TAFE option offers alternate uni path

TAFE option offers alternate uni path

TAFE Queensland is reminding those planning future study that there are other avenues to university.

Locals in for big blast

TRIO: Leah McMillan, Josh Knutson and Abbey Rowan have been at Anchor Bar since the very beginning.

Get strapped in for three weeks of "top notch” music at Anchor Bar.

New osteopath brings backbone

TEAM: Whitsunday Health Clinic director Rowena Kissun, acupuncturist Francesca D'Cruz and osteopath Joanna Addy.

Josteo loves serving the community

Costigan denies One Nation rumour

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan.

Whitsunday MP spotted near One Nation press conference.

Local Partners

TAFE option offers alternate uni path

TAFE Queensland is reminding those planning future study that there are other avenues to university.

Grab the baton for Relay 2017

BACK: 2016 was big for Whitsundays Relay For Life.

Last year's Whitsunday Relay for Life raised $46,000.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Blac Chyna's possession charges dropped

Blac Chyna's possession charges dropped

Blac Chyna won't face trial following her arrest in Texas last year after a meltdown at Austin International Airport.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's divorce settlement revealed

Depp will keep all his cars and homes

New Flaming Lips album out now

Singer Wayne Coyne and The Flaming Lips perform at The Music of David Bowie tribute concert at Carnegie Hall, last year.

Oczy Mlody's name inspired by Polish phrase

Nicole Kidman is the 'glue' in family

Nicole Kidman

Aussie star opens up about family life

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's divorce finalised

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard pictured during their relationship.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's divorce has been finalised.

Ten suspects charged over Kim Kardashian West's Paris attack

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West.

Suspects named in infamous attack

Good and bad of tropics

BOOK COVER: Annie Seaton's latest novel \"Daintree\". Published by Pan Macmillan Australia

The next best thing to visiting the Daintree is reading about it

Eaglemount Heights - Stylish Home - Good Address!!

12 Bankswood Street, Beaconsfield 4740

House 4 2 3 $475,000 Neg

Located in a popular street of Eaglemont Heights this lowset Brick Veneer Residence has all the bases covered for the comforts of the modern family. Situated on a...

35 Acres- Pretty Creek

Lot 1 Pagdens Road, Owens Creek 4741

Rural 0 0 $211,500

Tucked away down a private “no through” road is this level to gently undulating 35 acres. Small frontage to creek with permanent water and another...

Compact, Comfortable and Close to Beach

15 Cable Court, Blacks Beach 4740

House 3 2 1 $239,000

Located in a relatively new residential area in close proximity to Blacks Beach this modern low set three bedroom home is only four years old. All bedrooms are...

Outstanding Value

5 Polly Crescent, Richmond 4740

House 5 2 4 $595,000

Real opportunity to secure this prime piece of real estate, surrounded by quality homes in the much sought after area of Richmond. Situated on a large 2062 sq m...

Turf/Cane Farm- 15 minutes to Mackay

Lot 7 Dunrock Road, Chelona 4740

Rural 0 0 Auction

139 acres on one freehold title. 40 acres under 3 varieties of turf including Sir Walter. 87 acres of cane production area. Fully irrigated farm with water...

Your Lifestyle Destination

42 Coral Drive, Blacks Beach 4740

House 5 2 2 Contact Agent

Defined by a relaxing sense of space this classic family haven is positioned perfectly to enjoy beachside living at it's best. This home delivers on space and...

Great Location - Great Views - Great Value

310/55 River Street, Mackay 4740

House 2 2 1 $299,000

Located on the third floor of the River Street OAKS building this two bedroom unit has a lot to offer and represents good value on a market that has plenty of...

Affordable Home in Perfect Condition

11 Eaglemount Rd, Andergrove 4740

House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

This neat and tidy air-conditioned home is in excellent condition, and would suit the young family or a safe investor. Primary and secondary school are a short...

A Refuge for Relaxation

21 Bucasia Esplanade, Bucasia 4750

House 3 2 5 Auction

Charm and character rule in this amazing beachside home , offering an easy care coastal lifestyle ,the seamless connection between internal and external living...

Affordable Beach House- Neat as a Pin- Move Right In

11 Joe Johnson Street, Seaforth 4741

House 3 1 2 $235,000

With summer fast approaching, what a brilliant time to secure a fantastic beach house in much coveted Seaforth. Located only a short walk to the beach and shop;...

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

What a year 2016 proved to be

Entrance Island, Birtinya

Get the inside info from the agents themselves

REVEALED: What Coast wants in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!