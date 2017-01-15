TAFE option offers alternate uni path

WITH students recently receiving their OP scores, TAFE Queensland is reminding those planning future study that there are other avenues to university.

TAFE Queensland North Whitsundays student Tanika Nightingale is keen to take her career to the next level when she graduates with a Diploma of Early Childhood Education and Care.

TAFE Queensland North general manager Joann Pyne said Ms Nightingale and other eligible students would be able to use the qualification as a stepping stone to James Cook University's Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood Education).

"Eligible students will not only receive direct entry into the course at JCU, but they will also be credited for what they've already learned,” Ms Pyne said.

"That means they will graduate from the Bachelor degree in three years or less instead of the usual four.”

Ms Nightingale said it was an exciting option.

"I've spent the past year working in childcare. I'm currently an assistant at the Cannovale Kidz Early Learning Centre and I love it,” she said.

"I really like how the Diploma of Early Childhood Education and Care is laid out and all online; it's flexible and my TAFE teacher is great.

"I enrolled in this course because I can use it as a pathway to a Bachelor degree at university and also because I have always loved the idea of working with kids.”

Ms Pyne said the higher education pathway option was also a great opportunity for anyone considering a career change or even high school leavers who did not get into university.

A diploma course can get students direct university entry.

TAFE Queensland North is holding an Early Childhood Education and Care information session at the Whitsundays Campus at 1pm on January 19. To attend the session call 1300656959.