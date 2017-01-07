Take care on the water

OUT OF ACTION: Vessel VMR1 is in need of repair following gearbox problems.

GEARBOX problems could not have come at a worse time for VMR Whitsunday.

The problem was revealed following a routine towing operation near Shute Harbour on Boxing Day.

Now the trusted VMR1 vessel is expected to be

out of action for at least three weeks, according to VMR volunteer Norbert Gross.

"The situation is that there is no gearbox or even parts in Australia, and the absolute earliest the manufacturer can supply from Japan is January 19,” Mr Gross said.

"Our usual mechanics are closed down for Christmas and New Year's and their key people are also away from town, so they couldn't help even if they were willing to,” he said.

"We were very fortunate that Hawke's Boatyard was willing to send staff down during their close-down to lift VMR1 out of the water and that Justin from Airlie Beach Outboard Services was willing to help out by removing the gearbox and dismantling it to ascertain the problem.”

Mr Gross urged people taking their boat out to take extra care and said there were still options for anyone running into problems.

"If the request is near the north of our zone, VMR Bowen may be able to assist, and to the south, VMR Midge Point may be able to help, keeping in mind their boats' operating ranges,” he said.

"There are also a couple of commercial operators who are able to assist. However, they are not necessarily available 24/7 and their boats and equipment are not necessarily able to deal with the broad range of emerg- encies VMRW is able to.”

Those in need of assistance should still call VMR who can pass on any towing request to a relevant operator, but there will be a requirement to pay for the tow.

Prior to taking the boat out everyone should remember to check the weather forecast, ensure all gear and equipment is in good condition and ensure a trusted person always knows where you are going and when you expect to return.

Mr Gross also recommended people familiarised themselves with basic boat maintenance.