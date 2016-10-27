Taking advantage of cruise ship spike

WITH 70 cruise ships expected to hit Airlie Beach shores this season, Tourism Whitsundays says it's in the middle of a boom.

"It's a massive jump. In the last three and a half years we were around the 30 to 40 ship mark so it's a big jump,” Tourism Whitsundays sales and marketing manager Tash Wheeler said.

"The cruise lines love the destination because it's between Hamilton island and Airlie Beach and they're both really different.

"For us as a destination if we are increasing our land based experiences people are having when they come on shore, it's one of the best marketing tools we can have because all of those passengers are going away and telling their family and friends about this destination.”

With this in mind, Whitsunday tourism operators attended a forum hosted by Tourism and Events Queensland last week.

Presented by TEQ senior advisor Julie O'Brien the forum provided information on how local operators can optimise visitors' experiences.

"The Whitsundays has a fantastic reputation among the cruise shipping industry. To keep it fresh and appealing for the cruise ship market, we're always looking for ways to enhance from a shore excursion point of view,” she said.

Just Tuk'n Around co-owner Tania Lewis said it was a useful forum on how to connect to cruise visitors.

"We learnt different research ways for how people can find out information like hash tagging on social media to get cruise ship people to find us,” she said.