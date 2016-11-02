Tall Ship is back

IT'S been five years since Jo Ladd has entered Tall Ship Adventures into the Whitsunday Tourism Awards and deciding to take part again this year may have been the best decision yet.

Tall Ship Adventures won the Steve Irwin Award for Eco Tourism on Saturday night and the team could not have been more thrilled with the result.

"We put a lot of hard work into our product to make it the best we can and it's nice to be recognised, especially with something like eco tourism, which is something close to our heart,” owner Ms Ladd said.

Up until five years ago, Ms Ladd had been a regular entrant in the awards since 2004 and won each time - an achievement she is proud of.

Ms Ladd has been operating the business for more than 25 years and said it was nice to be able to give something back to the region which had supported her for so long.

Offering a knowledgable, relaxing and hands-on experience, Ms Ladd said it was the business's unique structure that made it a standout.

"We're all about taking things slowly and taking your time,” she said.

"It's an organic way of seeing the islands compared to other options which are all about speed and seeing as much as you can as fast as you can.”

Ms Ladd acknowledged other Tourism Awards entrants and congratulated all award winners of the evening.