Tastes of the future

CHEFS IN TRAINING: Eunjin Kim, Kayleigh Conway, Elizabeth Smith, Myunghwa Kim, Jorge Montes, Matt Glass, Christos Rallis, Stanley Liu, Jess Large and Patryk Pietrzak in the kitchen preparing for the busy night at TAFE.

IF YOU want a taste of the future, why not try Palmers Training Restaurant and Coffee Shop at the Whitsunday TAFE campus.

Currently in the middle of assessment period, the restaurant recently hosted a Peruvian night by trainee chef Jorge Montes.

The three course meal featured delicious Peruvian style flavours but the menu changes regularly.

Mr Montes is currently completing his Certificate III and said it was his first time cooking for so many people.

"I was expecting no more than 20. We got more than 50 bookings,” he said.

"A couple of people said it was a little bit spicy but that's just the style. We use a lot of potato and rice. If I'm going to present anything, it's going to be my cuisine.”

In a team of 10, he was responsible for making the menu, organising food preparation and running the kitchen under the guidance of trainers.

"I was really nervous to introduce it to some people who'd never tried it but I think we did a good job with the other chefs in the kitchen,” he said.

General Manager Joann Pyne said the facilities are the prefect training ground.

"The students get to test their new abilities on paying customers and in return the clients are getting an affordable and quality indulgent experience,” she said.

Palmers is open during each semester. The last dinner is tonight but they will re-open on February 22.

To find out more call 49402777 or visit tafenorth.edu.au.