Teachers inspire students

QUALITY teachers are crucial to achieving an overall improvement in student learning outcomes.

St Catherine's dedicated staff help bring out the best in students to ensure they have a bright and successful future.

The kindergarten to Year 12 college believes that teaching and learning involves more than providing academic instruction. It's about nurturing the individual academically, spiritually, emotionally and physically, equipping students with lifelong skills.

"Teaching at St Catherine's is not a job for our staff, but a vocation,” principal Sharyn Bell said. "Our teachers focus on individual students to determine what they need to be successful. They work closely with parents to ensure students feel safe, valued and secure in order to reach their fullest academic potential.”

The focus on social and emotional wellbeing of students in an education climate is what defines St Catherine's.