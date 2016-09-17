Team mindful of challenge ahead

OPTI FUN: One team from Cannonvale State School will head to the Optiminds state finals next month.

ONE Optiminds team from Cannonvale State School will head to Brisbane next month after taking out the top spot for their category.

This year was the first year the school competed in Optiminds and the winning team could not be more thrilled.

It is Cannonvale's number two engineering and science team who will make their way to Brisbane for the state finals on October 15 and 16.

"The kids are thrilled,” facilitator Nadine Hofman said.

"Part of the reason is it's the first time we've competed.”

Two other teams competed from the school and each came back with impressive results.

The Cannonvale number one engineering and science team took home honours, while the Cannonvale three social sciences team did not place but still impressed the crowds.

"They've done remarkable well for the fact that it's a brand new experience for them,” Ms Hofman said.

The students had six weeks to work on a "long-term challenge” and Ms Hofman said they dedicated many afternoons, lunchtimes and before-school breaks to prepare themselves.

"You are given the problem and you have to come up with a solution, write a script and then present it in a play,” she said.

"We practised working as a team, we worked on problem-solving and lateral thinking.”

The format of the state final will be slightly different to that of their previous round.

Ms Hofman said a spontaneous problem would be given on the day but the students had only three hours to present their solution in a performance format.

The students will also have the opportunity to attend a youth forum where they can share their ideas of how they can make the world a better place.

Ms Hofman said she hoped more teams would compete next year.

"There's great value in Optiminds,” she said.

"Kids get to think outside the square and challenge their creativity - it's very powerful in those areas.”