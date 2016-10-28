Teaming up about affordable housing

GJ Gardner Homes and Team Kerr at Ray White Whitsunday have come together to promote affordable Whitsunday housing.

The two companies will launch the Airlie Retreat on Saturday, featuring a perfect new subdivision at Jubilee Pocket.

The family-friendly event will run from 11am-2pm and includes a sausage sizzle, jumping castle and a chance for investors to get the ear of real estate experts.

GJ Gardner Airlie Beach owner Lisa Moir said there had never been a better time to get into the housing market.

"Interest rates are low so it is a great time to buy and get out of the rental market,” she said.

"Team Kerr has teamed up with us because of the packages we have on offer.

"We have got GJ Finance which can help first home buyers enter the game.”

Ray White Whitsunday Team Kerr real estate agent Ellen Kerr said the first home owner grant increased to $20,000 for a 12-month period.

GJ Gardner is also offering an additional $5000 to give first home buyers the extra support which makes all the difference.

The Airlie Retreat is a perfect spot - close to the Port of Airlie and within walking distance of the Airlie Beach main street.