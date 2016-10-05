Ten boats race WOYRC

LINE HONOURS: Dehler Magic took line honours in Race 1 of the WOYRC series at the weekend.

THE Advanced Alarms WOYRC series was held over last weekend.

This series is jointly run by the Whitsunday Sailing Club, NQCYC Bowen, HICYC Hamilton Island and the Mackay Yacht Club.

This year's series consisted of three races over three days, starting at Race 1, Bowen to Airlie Beach; Race 2, Airlie to Hamilton Island; and Race 3, Hamilton to Mackay.

The wind gods were kind to competitors this year, with glorious light wind sailing for the first two races and a moderate spinnaker run to Mackay for Race 3.

Ten vessels entered this year, one from Bowen, six from Airlie and three from Mackay.

After an evening of socialising at the NQCYC at Bowen, Race 1 started in light winds, initially dying right out briefly, before a 8-10 knot sea breeze kicked in to get the fleet home.

The honours went to Dehler Magic 1st, Haywire 2nd and Nautilass Too 3rd.

The fleet headed for Hamilton at 9am the next morning, with a light NE wind coming in right at the start time, allowing a spinnaker run from Pioneer Point to Hamilton.

Three skippers took a chance and sailed through Unsafe Passage, while the rest of the fleet went around the bottom of South Molle Island.

The risk paid off, particularly for Twister, who went on to win with Crossbow 2nd and Anthea 3rd. the favourable wind had the fleet all home by just after 12.30pm.

Race 3 had an increase in wind pressures from the north, which allowed a pleasant kite run all the way to Mackay.

The winners of the first two races both went, as it turned out, too far in-shore and struck a light SW wind shift for an hour or so, while the rest of the fleet, who kept further off-shore, did not strike this and carried good northerlies throughout.

Two of the boats, Crossbow and Matangi, had a dead heat over the finish line, which was pretty amazing after seven-and-a-half hours racing. Top of the podium was Hullabaloo, Shadie Tradie 2nd and Haywire 3rd.