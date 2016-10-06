Tennis is back in full swing at Cannonvale courts

SOCIAL CREW: Stephen Aldred, Cameron Moss, Tyler Eavey and Norman Hold take to the courts Tuesday night for social tennis at the Cannovale courts.

TENNIS: Social tennis was the flavour of the week as players hit the court to take advantage of the weather before it gets too hot.

First off the ranks to hit it off was the Tuesday afternoon group, with the ladies in full force.

Well done to Betty Wilson, Rae Miller Gerdt and Kay Hoar.

Tuesday social night tennis was next on court, revelling in the cool of the evening with Dane Lillingstone, Norm Hold, Tyler Pavey and Cameron Moss playing a dashing game of doubles.

Thursday night social tennis had Rhianna Loten, Stephen Aldred, Cameron Pavey and Dane Lillingstone in another smashing set of tennis although it was cut short due to rain.

Saturday morning early bird ladies were out early to miss the heat.

Samantha Hinton, Celia Smith, Yoko Stimson and Kate Applegate mixed it up and chased every ball down.

Well done to the ladies.

Saturday afternoon tennis had Keith Miles in charge of proceedings.

It was great afternoon for all those in attendance with some quality tennis.

Fit, fun tennis the upbeat gym workout on a tennis court restarts tonight at 6.30pm and again Friday morning at 9am.

The sessions are open to everyone so all are encouraged to drop down and give it a go.

No tennis experience necessary to take part.

Coaching for term four started this week as kids enter their final term for the year. Everyone was a little rusty but pleased to be back on the court.

Coach Jenny Kirkman has been in the US during the school holidays doing tennis coaching and completing the practical side of a specialist tennis specific foot work course.

Coaching pupil for the week is Darcy Larkin. Well done to Darcy.

There is a reminder that Just Do It Junior social tennis recommences on Saturday morning at 10am

Tennis Whitsunday is keen for new faces at Fit, fun tennis and all social tennis session.

For any further information about coming along to any of the tennis activities call 0418866808.