The 5 best burgers in the Whitsundays

Little Vegas was voted top 5 place for burgers in the Whitsundays

Little Vegas

IT'S clear Little Vegas on the Airlie Beach main street is a popular place to grab a burger, according to our readers this week.

The burger joint brings a "new and refreshing” dining experience to Airlie offering gourmet burgers and American-inspired Street Eats.

Cosmos Burgers and Street Cafe

THIS mobile cafe is a hit with locals delivering a "Universe theme” focus on clean food, grass-fed beef, free-range chicken, gluten-free options and green packaging where possible.

You can find out more about Cosmos at cosmosburger.com.au.

Banjos Bar and Bistro

KNOWN for its laid-back atmosphere, Banjos, located on Shute Harbour Road in Cannonvale, is the perfect spot to enjoy a tasty selection of burgers.

There's always something happening at Banjos with live music a common occurrence at the local venue.

Banjos is well known for its friendly team who work hard to make every experience a great one.

Uneek Industries

LOCATED in Jubilee Pocket, Uneek Industries prides itself on its excellent customer service and tasty menu.

The unique business has plenty of tasty burgers on offer and even offers a selection of gluten-free, vegetarian and dairy-free options to cater for specific needs.

Suntan Burgers

IF YOU'RE after a filling burger which has a little bit of everything, then Suntan Burgers in Bowen are the way to go.

With homemade patties, you know the burgers have been made with love.