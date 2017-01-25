The hottest party in town

IT'S not every day you can catch the reigning Triple J Hottest 100 winners in your own backyard but Airlie Beach has got the goods this Australia Day.

But it's not just a one day event, Magnums Hotel has gone all out this year with their massive Australia Dayz three-day party.

Kicking off the festivities today, Magnums will host the Triple J Hottest 100 countdown followed by live entertainment by The Rubens in an outdoor show.

It's an amazing coup for the popular spot, with The Rubens having topped the infamous countdown in 2016 with their smash hit Hoops.

The party doesn't stop there with up and coming Australian singer/ songwriter Sahara Beck headlining a live on the boardwalk show on Friday.

Then to cap off the three day mini-festival, Yolanda Be Cool will take centre stage at Magnums nightclub.

The Australian duo are best known for their worldwide hit We Speak No Americano, which went 2x platinum in Australia.

Magnums Hotel assistant manager Tim Langford said The Rubens were at the top of their list for the holiday.

"It's pretty mind-blowing to be honest, when we were planning the weekend of Australia Day, The Rubens were option one but we weren't sure if we could get a deal done, what with them being last year's number 1 on the Hottest 100. When confirmation came through there was definitely a lot of excitement through the team!” he said.

"Australia Day is the biggest celebration of the year, we are expecting a huge weekend of revellers and we wanted to provide the entertainment and party befitting of the occasion.”

The Triple J Hottest 100 will be playing live and loud throughout the venue in full through Australia Day before The Rubens take centre stage.

The front beer garden and nightclub will remain free over the three days.

HOTTEST PARTY

What: Australia Dayz

When: Thursday, January 26, Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28

Where: Magnums Hotel

Tickets: (The Rubens only) moshtix.com.au or the door