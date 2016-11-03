The Lyrical is welcome back

RETURN: The Lyrical will perform at Magnums during the Festival of Music.

THE Lyrical is no stranger to Airlie Beach.

Performing locally for the third time this year, the Brisbane-based band is coming to town to coincide with the Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

Magnums manager Jarryd Barclay said the band never failed to draw a crowd.

"We have had them here a few nights and always manage to get a really enjoyable crowd behind them,” he said.

Formed in 2011, The Lyrical lead vocalist Karl Smith followed in the footsteps of the likes of Bob Marley, Ben Harper and Xavier Rudd to reflect the creative adaptability required to become a star.

Karl blends a healthy mix of roots, reggae and hip-hop with the lyrics revealing a socially and politically minded group.

A new hit single, Old Revolver, featuring Sahara Beck, was recently released as part of an upcoming album.

Prior to 2011, lead vocalist Karl Smith was involved in a range of competitions, winning the Queensland Busker of the year 2008, coming third for Australia Busker of the year in 2009 and winning the Byron Bay 2010 and 2011 Bluesfest busking people's choice award.

It is this tenacity which goes a long way to explaining the band's ongoing success.

The Lyrical has performed at a range of big-time events such as Big Day Out, Caloundra Music Festival and the Red Deer festival.

The band has played alongside high-profile names Leon Mobley and Nicky Bomba.

The Lyrical performs at Magnums on November 4 and 5 during the Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

Fans are welcome to take advantage of free entry.

VOCAL BEATS

What: The Lyrical live performance

When: November 4 to 5

Where: Airlie Beach Magnums

Cost: Entry free