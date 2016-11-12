31°
News

The unmissable bash of the year

Jacob Wilson | 12th Nov 2016 5:00 PM
AFRICA BASH: Mama Africa Bar and Nightclub is hosting it s 15th birthday bash this Sunday.
AFRICA BASH: Mama Africa Bar and Nightclub is hosting it s 15th birthday bash this Sunday. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE time has come to get the fancy jungle party outfit out of the closet and celebrate the biggest birthday bash of the year.

Mama Africa Bar is turning 15 this Sunday and the birthday bash is shaping up as one to remember for many years to come.

Mama Africa owner Stacy Harvey said the night was always a highly anticipated event for local party-goers.

"Every year our birthday bash proves to be one of the biggest parties of the year for so many locals,” she said.

The big moment everyone will be waiting for is the midnight balloon drop, where 200 balloons filled with vouchers collectively worth up to $10,000 in cash and prizes will be released.

Ms Harvey said everyone had an opportunity to go home with a prize simply by attending.

"Prizes include boat trips, jet ski tours, cash vouchers, a Bundaberg rum BBQ and much more to be revealed on the night,” she said.

The party will inspire Airlie's competitive nature with a $500 cash voucher up for grabs as part of the jungle theme party's best-dressed individual or group prize.

Ms Harvey said Mama Africa Bar's 15 years of business reflected an unshakable passion for giving people a genuine nightlife experience.

"We are always committed to evolving and changing with the times, we keep up-to-date with all of the latest music and popular drinks,” she said.

"In terms of where we are 15 years down the track - we are still all about providing a party atmosphere, keeping it real and having fun.

"We pride ourselves on giving Airlie Beach a venue where we appeal to everyone, whether they are younger locals, visitors and backpackers, right up to the older crowd as well.”

Everyone will be in for a massive treat with live entertainment provided by guest DJ Tulio Lima who will also play a live saxophone performance to Dance Beats.

Ms Harvey said the birthday bash was all about everyone enjoying the biggest night of the year.

"We want people to come and celebrate with us, it is our special way of giving back to the people who support us all year round,” she said.

"This is always a big night held on a Sunday so it would be particularly good if people can get Monday off - it really should be a public holiday.”

The birthday bash kicks off at 9pm on November 13 and continues until late.

Admission to the popular annual event is free all night.

BIG BASH

What: 15th birthday bash

Where: Mama's Jungle Bar

When: November 13, 9pm

Cost: Free admission

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  airlie beach mama africa whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
The unmissable bash of the year

The unmissable bash of the year

Mama Africa Bar is turning 15 this Sunday and the birthday bash is shaping up as one to remember for many years to come.

Gartrell says triathlon for everyone

ON YOUR BIKE: Whitsunday Triathlon Club vice president Martin Gartrell says anyone can get involved in triathlons.

Whitsunday Triathlon Club open to everyone.

High school student snags 4th against the best

ALL SMILES: Emma Hogan with sister Kasey after the Hamilton Island Triathlon.

Local girl's big effort in Hamilton Island Triathlon.

The best shots from the Hamilton Island Triathlon

All the action from the 2016 Hamilton Island Triathlon.

Check out some of the best shots from the 2016 Hamilton Island Tri.

Local Partners

The unmissable bash of the year

Mama Africa Bar is turning 15 this Sunday and the birthday bash is shaping up as one to remember for many years to come.

Raising funds for a local music legend

COMING TOGETHER: The fundraiser at KC's will raise money for Darren Hicks' (pictured) medical bills.

This weekend get behind Darren Hicks at KC's Grill and Bar.

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Songwriter wins the 'best gig' of career

SUCCESS: Andrew Cousins won the Airlie Beach Festival of Music Song Writing Competition with his tune Islands of Love.

Airlie Beach Festival of Music kicks off this weekend

Leonard Cohen was in 'deep pain' caused by cancer

Leonard Cohen was in 'deep pain' caused by cancer

LEONARD Cohen was suffering from cancer when he died, according to David Remncik who interviewed the musician in the summer.

Dream Kardashian gifted her own website by E!

Dream Kardashian has been gifted her own website by E! News

Harry Potter spin-off promises to put spell over viewers

Katherine Waterston, Eddie Redmayne, Alison Sudol and Dan Fogler in Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

Fantastic addition to the wizard tome

Acid-tongue writing works for Betoota Advocate

Book throws lots of punches

Jeffrey Archer's life of twists and turns

This Was a Man, Pan MacMillan Australia 2016.

He's a best selling novelists, a perjurer and an ex-politician

Battlefield 1: Powerful stories of WW1 told well

Poignant episodes are more like a mini series or movie

Katy Perry pulls out of event citing 'family emergency'

Katy Perry

"I am very sorry to disappoint my fans"

Eaglemount Heights - Stylish Home - Good Address!!

12 Bankswood Street, Beaconsfield 4740

House 4 2 3 $487,000

Located in a popular street of Eaglemont Heights this lowset Brick Veneer Residence has all the bases covered for the comforts of the modern family. Situated on a...

Beachside Location

88 Slater Avenue, Blacks Beach 4740

House 4 2 1 $365,000

If you can imagine what life would be like taking early morning or late evening strolls along one of Mackays best beaches then you may have just stumbled across...

Panoramic Views on 1,329sqm - Seller Will Meet The Market

35 Cinnamon Drive, Glenella 4740

House 4 3 2 $510,000 neg

On a large 1329 sq. m block near great Schools, shopping and only 7 minutes from Mackay's CBD, this contemporary residence boasts plenty of space for living and...

Luxury Living by the Beach

14 Reef Parade, East Mackay 4740

House 4 3 4 $880,000

Outstanding design and construction bring to life a stylish and private family home, located only footsteps from Illawong Beach and 5 minutes from Mackay's...

Your New Home Awaits

36 McCormack Avenue, Rural View 4740

House 4 2 4 $490,000

Treat the family to a relaxed lifestyle with this spacious 4 bedroom home located in the ever popular suburb of Rural View. Walking distance to Eimeo and Northern...

Price Reduced- All Offers Considered

6/11 Bridge Road, East Mackay 4740

Apartment 2 1 1 $230,000 neg

If beachside living appeals to you then look no further than this first floor apartment situated in the exclusive and private Osprey complex. This apartment is...

Large Family Home - Great Location

28 Meyer Street, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 4 2 2 Reduced...

This low set concrete block home has four built-in bedrooms and features a large sunken lounge room and an open plan kitchen/dining/living area. The main bathroom...

4.35 acres approx. of peace and quiet adjoining Duff Creek

99 Johnsons Road, Koumala 4738

House 3 1 2 $325,000

Located north of Koumala and 20km south of Sarina this property is 1km west of the highway and has bitumen road access. The property comprises fairly level...

Your Lifestyle Destination

42 Coral Drive, Blacks Beach 4740

House 5 2 2 Contact Agent

Defined by a relaxing sense of space this classic family haven is positioned perfectly to enjoy beachside living at it's best. This home delivers on space and...

Suburban Oasis for the Family

12 Alison Street, Slade Point 4740

House 4 2 2 $419,000

If you enjoy privacy, convenience and space come and see this 4 bedroom home at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with a leafy outlook over parkland behind.

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Hotel search is sorted

NUMBER ONE: Bill Kellaris was stoked to have Waterview Airlie Beach as the highest-rated accommodation in the Whitsundays in Trivago awards 2017.

Well done to Waterview apartments in Airlie Beach

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!