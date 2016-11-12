The unmissable bash of the year

AFRICA BASH: Mama Africa Bar and Nightclub is hosting it s 15th birthday bash this Sunday.

THE time has come to get the fancy jungle party outfit out of the closet and celebrate the biggest birthday bash of the year.

Mama Africa Bar is turning 15 this Sunday and the birthday bash is shaping up as one to remember for many years to come.

Mama Africa owner Stacy Harvey said the night was always a highly anticipated event for local party-goers.

"Every year our birthday bash proves to be one of the biggest parties of the year for so many locals,” she said.

The big moment everyone will be waiting for is the midnight balloon drop, where 200 balloons filled with vouchers collectively worth up to $10,000 in cash and prizes will be released.

Ms Harvey said everyone had an opportunity to go home with a prize simply by attending.

"Prizes include boat trips, jet ski tours, cash vouchers, a Bundaberg rum BBQ and much more to be revealed on the night,” she said.

The party will inspire Airlie's competitive nature with a $500 cash voucher up for grabs as part of the jungle theme party's best-dressed individual or group prize.

Ms Harvey said Mama Africa Bar's 15 years of business reflected an unshakable passion for giving people a genuine nightlife experience.

"We are always committed to evolving and changing with the times, we keep up-to-date with all of the latest music and popular drinks,” she said.

"In terms of where we are 15 years down the track - we are still all about providing a party atmosphere, keeping it real and having fun.

"We pride ourselves on giving Airlie Beach a venue where we appeal to everyone, whether they are younger locals, visitors and backpackers, right up to the older crowd as well.”

Everyone will be in for a massive treat with live entertainment provided by guest DJ Tulio Lima who will also play a live saxophone performance to Dance Beats.

Ms Harvey said the birthday bash was all about everyone enjoying the biggest night of the year.

"We want people to come and celebrate with us, it is our special way of giving back to the people who support us all year round,” she said.

"This is always a big night held on a Sunday so it would be particularly good if people can get Monday off - it really should be a public holiday.”

The birthday bash kicks off at 9pm on November 13 and continues until late.

Admission to the popular annual event is free all night.

BIG BASH

What: 15th birthday bash

Where: Mama's Jungle Bar

When: November 13, 9pm

Cost: Free admission