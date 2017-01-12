The wait for shelter

FREQUENT bus commuter Warren Beck thinks it is about time the Whitsunday Shopping Centre bus stop got a shelter.

Mr Beck said with the summer and wet season in full swing bus users were struggling with the conditions.

"We definitely need a shelter, a lot of people wait underneath the trees on the other side of the road,” he said.

"Saturdays and Sundays are not good.”

For Whitsunday resident, Peter Clarke, driving past the bus shelter on a regular basis and watching pensioners struggle with the heat was enough for him to take a stand.

"I stopped to help an old gentlemen who was in lots of distress,” he said.

"I pulled over had a chat and offered him a lift home, he was a bit too proud to accept a lift home but he accepted a bottle of water.

"I understand we have an issue with cyclones and it has to be safety rated, but why can't we come up with a quick solution until a permanent one comes?”

Division one councillor Jan Clifford said it was important that council took the time to set up a structure which was safe.

"We can't put something up unless it is structurally sound because of our duty of care for people under the bus shelter,” she said.

"If we had something sub-standard up during a storm it could have blown away and hurt someone.”

Cr Clifford said she was making it her highest priority to reach a viable solution as soon as possible.

"We contracted an engineer to do the design drawings and I'm hopeful it will be done by the end of the week and from there it should take 7-10 days,” she said.

"We also have to liaise with the Whitsunday Shopping Centre as it is being constructed on their property.

"I'm wanting to know where it is on a daily basis.”