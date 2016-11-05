Three generations to take on Hamo tri

READY TO GO: The 2016 Hamilton Island Triathlon has attracted a record field.

TRIATHLON: The Hamilton Island Triathlon has become an annual affair for one local family, with three generations of the Osborne clan getting involved.

George Osborne - Poppa George to family and friends - will compete in the event for a sixth time when he lines up on Saturday, November 12 and while proud to start alongside daughter Sarah, he is keen to continue long enough until grandson Tom is racing alongside him.

"(It'd) be great to be standing side by side on the start line, although I know that will be the last time I see him once the gun goes,” the 74-year-old said.

"He's already too quick for me now.

"In the meantime, we're happy to be cheering each other on in our respective races.”

For now, Tom is too young to take on one of the toughest sprint races in the country, having to settle for the Junior Triathlon to be held on Sunday morning.

The Hamilton Island Junior Triathlon has three distances for the kids to choose from, options for teams and individual racing as well as a Splash & Dash alternative for children without bikes.

Tom will compete in the long-course race while younger sister Tali will line up in the short-course event comprising a 50m swim, 1km cycle and 500m run.

Tom's parents Sarah Osborne and David Stielow are also racing in this year's triathlon.

Both will be using the race as part of their build-up to the longer Ballarat 70.3 event to be held next month and know that the distance is the least of their worries.

"As Hamilton Island locals we have the luxury of being able to train on the hills that form part of the race course but that doesn't make them any easier,” Stielow said.

A strong contingent of Hamilton Island residents and Whitsunday Triathlon Club members has helped produce a record field for the event this year, with the individual race reaching capacity some weeks ago.

Team entries and ocean swim entries remain open and locals are encouraged to get involved alongside Olympians Ryan Bailie, gold medallist Mack Horton and legend Susie O'Neill.

This will be the final race for the club in this year's North Queensland season and will provide a fitting end to a great season with Bowen and Airlie Beach Triathlons enjoying some dream results.