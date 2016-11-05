28°
News

Three generations to take on Hamo tri

5th Nov 2016 8:00 AM
READY TO GO: The 2016 Hamilton Island Triathlon has attracted a record field.
READY TO GO: The 2016 Hamilton Island Triathlon has attracted a record field. Andrea Francolini

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TRIATHLON: The Hamilton Island Triathlon has become an annual affair for one local family, with three generations of the Osborne clan getting involved.

George Osborne - Poppa George to family and friends - will compete in the event for a sixth time when he lines up on Saturday, November 12 and while proud to start alongside daughter Sarah, he is keen to continue long enough until grandson Tom is racing alongside him.

"(It'd) be great to be standing side by side on the start line, although I know that will be the last time I see him once the gun goes,” the 74-year-old said.

"He's already too quick for me now.

"In the meantime, we're happy to be cheering each other on in our respective races.”

For now, Tom is too young to take on one of the toughest sprint races in the country, having to settle for the Junior Triathlon to be held on Sunday morning.

The Hamilton Island Junior Triathlon has three distances for the kids to choose from, options for teams and individual racing as well as a Splash & Dash alternative for children without bikes.

Tom will compete in the long-course race while younger sister Tali will line up in the short-course event comprising a 50m swim, 1km cycle and 500m run.

Tom's parents Sarah Osborne and David Stielow are also racing in this year's triathlon.

Both will be using the race as part of their build-up to the longer Ballarat 70.3 event to be held next month and know that the distance is the least of their worries.

"As Hamilton Island locals we have the luxury of being able to train on the hills that form part of the race course but that doesn't make them any easier,” Stielow said.

A strong contingent of Hamilton Island residents and Whitsunday Triathlon Club members has helped produce a record field for the event this year, with the individual race reaching capacity some weeks ago.

Team entries and ocean swim entries remain open and locals are encouraged to get involved alongside Olympians Ryan Bailie, gold medallist Mack Horton and legend Susie O'Neill.

This will be the final race for the club in this year's North Queensland season and will provide a fitting end to a great season with Bowen and Airlie Beach Triathlons enjoying some dream results.

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Fighting to stay afloat

Fighting to stay afloat

Almost no maintenance done on the South Molle jetty since it was built.

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

'He's like Kramer': Whitsunday MP in firing line

LNP Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan came under fire from State Government MPs in parliament Wednesday.

Comparison follow state government's visit to the Whitsundays.

Three generations to take on Hamo tri

READY TO GO: The 2016 Hamilton Island Triathlon has attracted a record field.

The Hamo Island triathlon is a family affair for some.

Local Partners

Three generations to take on Hamo tri

The Hamilton Island triathlon and ocean swim is a family affair for some.

Pierre-Yves Cousteau dives into our region

epa02582643 Prince Albert II of Monaco (right) and Pierre Yves Cousteau, President of Cousteau Divers (left).EPA/BRUNO BEBERT

The son of famous identity Jacques Cousteau visited our region

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Songwriter wins the 'best gig' of career

SUCCESS: Andrew Cousins won the Airlie Beach Festival of Music Song Writing Competition with his tune Islands of Love.

Airlie Beach Festival of Music kicks off this weekend

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Michael Buble's son, 3, diagnosed with cancer

Michael Buble's son, 3, diagnosed with cancer

MICHAEL Buble has confirmed the devastating news that his eldest son Noah, three, has been diagnosed with cancer.

Robin Williams' widow claims dementia killed him

Susan Schneider and late husband Robin Williams

Comedian's widow says dementia led to suicide.

TV Insider: Miranda Kerr on dealing with model life

Miranda Kerr pictured on the set of the TV series Australia's Next Top Model.

The Aussie supermodel talks the power of good thinking

Aubrey Plaza and Michael Cera almost wed in vegas

Aubrey Plaza had secret relationship with Michael Cera

Kendall Jenner buys $52,000 couch

'Boa' by Edra couch posted by Edra on Twitter

Why would a couch cost $52k?

Pierre-Yves Cousteau dives into our region

epa02582643 Prince Albert II of Monaco (right) and Pierre Yves Cousteau, President of Cousteau Divers (left).EPA/BRUNO BEBERT

The son of famous identity Jacques Cousteau visited our region

Teresa Palmer: Mel Gibson is 'the best'

Mel Gibson has a 'childlike' nature

Bright - Airy - Open and Affordable

14 Spinks Court, Eimeo 4740

House 4 2 2 $320,000...

Abundant natural light, clean white tiles, accentuate the open plan spaces of this four bedroom home on a 774m2 fenced block in a quiet cul-de-sac in Eimeo. The...

Tranquil Rural Property

34 Perry Rd, Alligator Creek 4740

House 3 1 3 $409,500

Located off the highway between Sarina and Mackay, this 2.26 hectare site (Approx 5.6 acres) comprises level, cleared and all usable land. The property is...

Large Family Home - Great Location

28 Meyer Street, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 4 2 2 $319,000

This low set concrete block home has four built-in bedrooms and features a large sunken lounge room and an open plan kitchen/dining/living area. The main bathroom...

Small Cane Farm - Sarina

Sarina 4737

Rural 0 0 $750,000

Small farm under 15 minutes to Sarina and 30 minutes to Mackay. 167 acres total area with 72 acres under cane. Balance fenced off for stock grazing. 2 homes.

BLUE CHIP INVESTMENT!

17 Paradise Street, South Mackay 4740

Unit 5 5 5 $480,000

5 x 1 BED UNITS - CONVENIENT LOCATION Exclusive to the market is this wonderful opportunity for investors to grab a deal of a lifetime. Each unit has an...

Beautiful Queenslander in South Mackay

86 Juliet Street, South Mackay 4740

House 3 2 2 Contact Agent

This immaculate Queenslander is a home of significance and a slice of history on Mackay. Beautifully maintained throughout with many of the original features...

Your Lifestyle Destination

42 Coral Drive, Blacks Beach 4740

House 5 2 2 Contact Agent

Defined by a relaxing sense of space this classic family haven is positioned perfectly to enjoy beachside living at it's best. This home delivers on space and...

Outstanding Panoramic Views - 5 acre blocks

636 Hay Point Road, Alligator Creek 4740

Residential Land 0 0 From $245,000

Now is the time to purchase one of two rare 5 acre lots in picturesque Alligator Creek. Offering elevated house sites with outstanding rural and ocean views on 5...

Suburban Oasis for the Family

12 Alison Street, Slade Point 4740

House 4 2 2 $419,000

If you enjoy privacy, convenience and space come and see this 4 bedroom home at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with a leafy outlook over parkland behind.

Prime Beachfront Redevelopment Site

11 Eimeo Esplanade, Eimeo 4740

House 2 1 3 Auction

Arguably the best beachfront address in the Mackay District, Eimeo Esplanade is separated from Eimeo Beach by parkland and palms. Walk on the sandy beach, picnic...

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!