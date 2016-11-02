Three is no crowd

THE hands of Whitsunday Jetski Tours owners Steve and Toni Ward were full on Saturday night, when they won not one but three awards at the

2016 Whitsunday Tourism Awards.

The popular company took out gold in the Tour and Transport Operator Category, as well as gold for Adventure Tourism.

The company then received recognition as a Hall of Fame entrant for winning the same Adventure Tourism category three years in a row.

Steve and Toni, who enjoyed the night with their staff, accepted the awards and acknowledged their team for their excellence in customer service.

"As always, we must extend a huge thank you to our staff who go above and beyond every day to ensure our guests have the best experience possible,” they said.

"And also the local agents, accommodation houses and Whitsunday locals.”

Now in its sixth year of operation, Whitsunday Jetski Tours grows each year and will grow even further this year with the introduction of Island Jet Boating.

The company is taking its success one step further and has also entered the upcoming Queensland Tourism Awards in the same two categories.