Driver dies after crash on Bruce Hwy near Proserpine

ONE man has died after a two vehicle crash between a limousine and van Thursday morning.

Initial investigations indicate about 12.20am, a limousine was attempting a U-turn about 1km south of Proserpine when it was hit by a van travelling south along the Bruce Hwy, police said.

The driver and sole occupant of the limousine was pronounced deceased at the scene, they said.

The driver of the van, a 43-year-old man from Park Avenue, was transported to Proserpine Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The highway was closed following the incident and re-opened by 4am.