Three Whitsunday swimmers in state titles

ON FIRE: Cannonvale Cannons Swim Club members at the Gardens Swim Carnival in Townsville.

SWIMMING: At the weekend, 14 Cannonvale Cannons swimmers competed in the Gardens Swim Carnival in Townsville, with three qualifying for the state long course championships in December.

Coaches Mark Erickson, Ken Crittenden and Kara Herlihy accompanied the team and said they were proud of all the swimmers.

Highlights of the event included Gus Hedges, 12, swimming 14 personal bests.

Gus swam an excellent 100m freestyle in 1.10.85 and has now qualified for state championships.

Gus was also in the winning boys' 12 years and under medley relay team, swimming freestyle.

The male Cannons team also featured Jy Parkinson (backstroke), Jacob Dewis (breaststroke) and Keiran McGoldrick (butterfly).

Jy Parkinson also swam 13PBs at the weekend.

In other highlights, Olivia Romanella,16, swam nine PBs at the carnival.

Chloe Robertson, 15, achieved second for her 200m backstroke and has now qualified for seven state championship swims.

Eden Hedges, 14, swam second place in her 800m freestyle. Eden has qualified for 12 swims for state championships.

All Cannons performed well and backed up their heats with competitive final swims. The Cannons are now training for the Bowen carnival next weekend.