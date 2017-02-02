Thrupp in form at Okinawa

RESPECT: Guy Thrupp in Okinawa with his second-round opponent at the Kyokushin World Karate Championships.

KARATE: Fighting a man in the Japanese national team almost 10kg heavier than him wasn't a worry for Whitsunday karate champion Guy Thrupp.

Unfortunately, a knee injury prematurely ended his world title hunt at the Kyokushin World Karate Championships in Okinawa, Japan last week.

Winning his first-round fight, Thrupp entered the second round against his Japanese competitor. After fighting in the initial two- minute round, the fighters went to a two-minute extension. After the judges couldn't make a decision, they went to the scales where, if a fighter weighs more than 10kg than his competitor, the lighter fighter wins.

With his opponent just more than 9kg heavier, they went to a further two-minute extension.

Then, while a completing an axe kick, Thrupp badly twisted his knee and the doctor stopped the fight.

"When I came back from the scales, maybe 20 seconds into that extension I got my leg caught up on his shoulder, he came forward, I jumped back and my knee let go. I reckon I was winning that fight but, after that, I couldn't continue. I think I dislocated my knee,” he said.

It was a great start for Thrupp as he won a judges' decision against his Belarus opponent in the first round of the knockout competition.

"He was a bit taller than me and a tough competitor. The judges couldn't make a decision so we had to fight an extension for a further two minutes and I got up on him and got the decision from the judges,” he said.

Thrupp will get scans on his knee this week and hopes to be back to full fitness for the national titles in Sydney in September.

"It was a good experience, I feel as if I gained a lot out of it, a lot of confidence, matching against the best in the world. I now know my abilities. I think I'm a lot more confident in myself,” he said.

"I'm just going to keep training.”