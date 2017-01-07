29°
Thunderstorm warnings cancelled, one local road closed

Peter Carruthers
| 6th Jan 2017 4:01 PM
The back nine at the Proserpine Golf Course is closed and there have been reports of kids fishing the 8th hole.
The back nine at the Proserpine Golf Course is closed and there have been reports of kids fishing the 8th hole.

THE Flood Watch alert issued by the Bureau of Meteorology has been cancelled along with a severe thunderstorm warning issued earlier today and only one significant road remains impassable to traffic.   

Crofton Creek on Gregory Cannonvalley Rd is closed and Shute Harbour Rd at Hamilton Plains has water on the road but is passable to traffic.    Check out the vision form the Whitsunday Regional Council's flood cam here.   

The Whitsunday Regional Council said the Goorganga Creek on the Bruce Highway south of Proserpine is also still rising and is nearing the edge of the road and will be monitored.  

A spokesperson for the BoM said there was still the potential for up to 150 mm leading into tomorrow but flooding above the minor flood level is not expected.   

The storm front is now moving east ward and is currently sitting off the coast of Mackay.   

A Marine Wind Warning is current for the Mackay Coast for today and tomorrow. Check the latest marine warnings here.   

Rain and thunderstorms are likely for the Central Coast and Whitsundays and southern parts of the Herbert and Lower Burdekin through to Saturday morning.  

The area between about Proserpine and Ayr is most at risk from heavy rain which may lead to localised flash flooding in the short term but there is a possibility of localised flash flooding occurring later today and tonight in the area between about Bowen and Sarina.  

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  flooding proserpine storm weather whitsundays

