Thunderstorms hit the region

HEAVY RAIN: The region was hit with heavy rainfall last night with Proserpine receiving 90mm overnight.

IF FLASHES of lightning constantly lit up your room last night, you weren't alone as the region endured a particularly loud thunderstorm.

Plenty of rain hit the ground with Proserpine receiving 90mm of rain overnight while Hamilton Island was hit with 54mm.

Forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology, Michelle Berry said there was still showers moving through but it was not expected to be as severe as last night and today.

"There's still the odd thunderstorm expected," she said.

"In terms of activity this morning, it's died down and should decrease throughout the day.

"(Conditions) should be fine on Friday."

Ms Berry said the heavy rain was caused by a trough moving over the Coral Sea swinging west towards the central coast.

She said the trough has since moved further north.

As for the weekend, it won't be all sunshine with some showers still expected due to an on shore wind flow.

"It won't rain the whole time but there'll be activity around," Ms Berry said.