Tim Finn's career on show

KIWI LEGEND: New Zealand legend Tim Finn will be performing sings from his solo career as well as favourites from Slit Enz and Crowded House on the main stage at the Whitsunday Sailing Club.

ONE of the top and most anticipated musicians to attend this year's Airlie Beach Festival of Music is Tim Finn.

The musical career of Tim Finn will always be linked with the New Zealand band Split Enz.

For anyone that grew up in the seventies and eighties, the musical landscapes, sounds and outrageous costumes and make-up are memories that will last forever.

Formed in 1972, Split Enz featured Tim, Phil Judd and later his brother Neil Finn. With these three creative musicians at the helm, Split Enz would become one of the most recognisable musical acts in New Zealand, Australia and North America with hits such as "I Got You, "Six Months In A Leaky Boat” and "History Never Repeats.”

After actively performing with Split Enz, Tim began his career as a solo singer, musician and performer. He recorded his first album as a solo performer entitled Escapade in 1983. Although still contributing to Split Enz, Tim's song "Fraction Too Much Friction” became a minor hit in both New Zealand and Australia with constant radio airplay to this day.

Soon after, Tim moved to London to further explore his talents. While working in the United Kingdom, Tim Finn released his second solo work Big Canoe.

Tim once again began to perform with his brother Neil, who was now fronting one of the biggest bands in the country at the time, Crowded House. He later added several tracks to the band's first album Crowded House, including such hits as; "Now We're Getting Somewhere,” "Don't Dream It's Over” and the classic "Something So Strong”.

Performing with Neil and Crowded House, Tim also wrote songs for the band's next album Woodface, including "Four Seasons in One Day” and "Weather With You.” After touring to promote this album, he once again concentrated on his solo career.

Tim would write and perform again with his brother Neil in 1995, with the brothers calling themselves the Finn Brothers later releasing their second album, Everyone Is Here.

In 2000, Tim Finn Day was proclaimed in the American city of Pittsburgh, PA, and in 2005 Split Enz was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame.

Tim will perform his solo work, including hits from Split Enz and Crowded , on the main stage at the Whitsunday Sailing Club from 6.30pm on Saturday, November 5.